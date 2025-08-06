This article contains paid for content produced in collaboration with SDS Infrastructure.

Water technology firm SDS Infrastructure recently marked its first ever entry in the New Civil Engineer Awards with a prize in the category of “Impact in Water and Environment – Contractor”.

The award recognized leadership in delivering innovative, sustainable water management solutions that address critical environmental challenges including water scarcity and flooding.

The judges praised the group’s smart rainwater harvesting and recycling systems for their simplicity, scalability and innovation, noting SDS’s integrated approach to water management and its efforts to drive a societal and cultural shift towards sustainability. They also highlighted the firm’s commitment to education and research — through work in schools and universities — as a key strength, creating a lasting legacy of awareness and change.

In summing up, NCE said: “The judges appreciated that the solution could be applied at a variety of scales and noted that the team has set a strong benchmark in sustainability standards… despite the small size of the business, the judges felt this team are sector leaders.”

The group’s recently introduced “Spotlight” podcast series shines a light on “planet-positive” schemes and projects.

Put together by the team behind the “Planet Possible” series of podcasts, “Spotlight” interviews customers and those with experience of the effects of the company’s products, in a bid to explore “the latest schemes and projects that are proven to be planet-positive but are less well known or widely understood than they perhaps should be”, as the group explains.

In the first episode, presenter Niki Roach takes a tour of England to discover for herself how internet-of-things technology is being used by householders and businesses to take control of water and help to prevent flooding and water scarcity.