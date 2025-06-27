Award-winning and renowned jazz artist and trumpeter Mandisi Dyantyis is set to headline Saso’s Brunch Marquee at the upcoming Hollywoodbets Durban July on Saturday, 5 July, at Greyville Racecourse. In a grand reprise, the marquee will also feature performances by equally captivating artists including Zee Nxumalo, Scott Maphuma,Oscar Mbo, DJ Merlon, and others soon to be announced.

Known for songs such as “NguMama,” “Ndimthanda,” “Cwaka,” and “Molo Sisi,” Dyantyis has earned widespread respect for his ability to fuse jazz, Afro-soul, and traditional isiXhosa music into a distinct and moving sound

“We always love playing in Durban, and we’re truly looking forward to connecting with you all on the 5th of July,” says Mandisi Dyantyis.

DJ Merlon Mandisi

The diverse lineup will feature acts that resonate strongly with younger audiences who have evolved musical tastes, ensuring that everyone feels included. As an artist turned entrepreneur Saso—real name Lusaso Ngcobo—recognizes that with an expanded capacity of 800 guests this year, it is crucial to have hitmakers, culture influencers, and trending social media artists who can bring dynamic and memorable performances to the stage.

“Every year, we strive to offer something fresh and exciting for everyone to enjoy, and nothing unites us better than music. It was essential for us to include some of the artists currently dominating the scene, particularly to engage a younger, more music-savvy audience who often connect songs with viral dance challenges,” says Saso.

Set against the backdrop of one of Africa’s biggest horse racing events, Saso’s Brunch Marquee returns this year in a larger, more prominent location while aiming to maintain the exclusive atmosphere that has defined it. The theme for 2025, “Cradle of Marvels,” pays tribute to Africa’s ancestral heritage, combining cultural elements with modern luxury. Attendees can expect curated design, fashion, food, and entertainment that reflect this vision.

Scottss ZeeNxumalo

One key area of focus this year is youth employment. The internal organisers have expanded their team, prioritising hiring young people from within the Durban Metro, particularly in production and bar service roles. This effort aims to address high youth unemployment rates in the area by providing meaningful work and skills development opportunities.

“In isiZulu, we say ‘umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu’, which loosely translates to ‘I am because you are.’ As a young person myself, I understand how difficult it is to find work opportunities in a field you’re passionate about. I wouldn’t be where I am today if it weren’t for the sponsors who invested in me. I believe it’s important to extend opportunities to others, just as others once did for you,”adds Saso.

Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks via the event’s official social media platforms.



About Saso:

Born Lusaso Ngcobo (34) also known as Saso, is one-half of the chart-topping hip-hop duo DreamTeam, the powerhouse behind iconic South African hits like ‘Tsekede’, ‘What’s Your Name’, ‘Shandis’, and many more. With a career spanning over a decade, Saso has earned his place as a trailblazer in South African urban culture, blending music, fashion, and lifestyle into a singular, magnetic brand.

Tickets are exclusively available via Ticketpro here: https://shop.ticketpro.co.za/event/sasos-brunch-marquee-zekmrj