More than 300 people to attend awards in Glasgow on 1 May

The future leaders of Scotland’s renewable energy industry have been shortlisted today (27 March) for this year’s Young Professionals Green Energy Awards.

The annual awards, organised by Scottish Renewables, shine a spotlight on the pioneers of tomorrow who are ready to disrupt the status quo with their bold ideas and unstoppable ambition to reshape Scotland’s clean power future.

More than 30 rising stars in the renewable energy industry have been shortlisted across eight categories including:

Megan Martin, a Design Engineer at Tony Gee and Partners LLP, who took a lead role in designing Viking wind farm’s turbine foundations at both the optioneering and detailed design stages.

Obey Suleyman, a PhD student at the University of Strathclyde, whose pioneering research on the manufacture of wind turbine components is advancing the sustainability of Scotland’s renewable energy industry.

Ben Young, an engineer at SLR, who has been working on the development of export and inter array cable system designs.

The full list of finalists is available on Scottish Renewables’ website.

The Young Professionals Green Energy Awards will be presented at Radisson Blu Hotel, Glasgow, on 1 May.

Claire Mack, Chief Executive of Scottish Renewables, said:

“The future of Scotland’s renewable energy industry is in the hands of a new wave of trailblazers as we see first-hand a new generation of leaders who are actively shaping the future of our industry.

“The Young Professionals Green Energy Awards recognise those at the forefront of this transformation which will be crucial in supporting the continued drive towards a sustainable Scotland powered by clean energy.

“To be nominated for these awards is a remarkable accomplishment in itself and I truly hope this recognition will inspire each nominee to build on the exceptional work they have already contributed to our industry, paving the way for even greater achievements.”

Winners of the Young Professionals Green Energy Awards will also be put forward for the Young and Inspiring Award at the Scottish Green Energy Awards later this year.

Academic Award, sponsored by ETP

Millie Anderson, ORE Catapult

Connor Jordan, The University of Edinburgh

Jake Scott, Story Scotland

Obey Suleyman, AMRL, University of Strathclyde

Analyst Award, sponsored Ocean Winds

Marta Bera, Muir Mhòr Offshore Wind Farm

Martin Brown, WSP

Elizabeth Dimitrova, Renewable Parts

Suzie Saunders, ScottishPower Renewables

Culture Change Award

Hannah Belford, SSE Renewables

Isobel Green, SSEN Transmission

Millie Zagulak, Xodus

Engineer Award, sponsored by ESB

Isobel Green, SSEN Transmission

Megan Martin, Tony Gee and Partners LLP

Harry Ross, Tony Gee and Partners LLP

Ben Young, SLR

Innovator Award

Lewis Bates, SSEN Transmission

Megan Martin, Tony Gee and Partners LLP

Sian O’Malley, SSEN Transmission

Personal Improvement Award

Andrew Fischbacher, Ocean Winds

Cerys Gordon, Flotation Energy

Reuben Sharp, LOC Hire

Kimberly Thomson, Scottish Enterprise

Adanna Ugo-Okoye, Statkraft

Professional Service Award, sponsored by SLR

Hannah Belford, SSE Renewables

Kudakwashe Chinyani, CMS

Katie Forrest, IGNE

Chloe Giles, Pier Solutions

Megan Martin, Tony Gee and Partners LLP

Project Development Award