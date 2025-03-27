More than 300 people to attend awards in Glasgow on 1 May
The future leaders of Scotland’s renewable energy industry have been shortlisted today (27 March) for this year’s Young Professionals Green Energy Awards.
The annual awards, organised by Scottish Renewables, shine a spotlight on the pioneers of tomorrow who are ready to disrupt the status quo with their bold ideas and unstoppable ambition to reshape Scotland’s clean power future.
More than 30 rising stars in the renewable energy industry have been shortlisted across eight categories including:
- Megan Martin, a Design Engineer at Tony Gee and Partners LLP, who took a lead role in designing Viking wind farm’s turbine foundations at both the optioneering and detailed design stages.
- Obey Suleyman, a PhD student at the University of Strathclyde, whose pioneering research on the manufacture of wind turbine components is advancing the sustainability of Scotland’s renewable energy industry.
- Ben Young, an engineer at SLR, who has been working on the development of export and inter array cable system designs.
The full list of finalists is available on Scottish Renewables’ website.
The Young Professionals Green Energy Awards will be presented at Radisson Blu Hotel, Glasgow, on 1 May.
Claire Mack, Chief Executive of Scottish Renewables, said:
“The future of Scotland’s renewable energy industry is in the hands of a new wave of trailblazers as we see first-hand a new generation of leaders who are actively shaping the future of our industry.
“The Young Professionals Green Energy Awards recognise those at the forefront of this transformation which will be crucial in supporting the continued drive towards a sustainable Scotland powered by clean energy.
“To be nominated for these awards is a remarkable accomplishment in itself and I truly hope this recognition will inspire each nominee to build on the exceptional work they have already contributed to our industry, paving the way for even greater achievements.”
Winners of the Young Professionals Green Energy Awards will also be put forward for the Young and Inspiring Award at the Scottish Green Energy Awards later this year.
The full list of finalists is available below:
Academic Award, sponsored by ETP
- Millie Anderson, ORE Catapult
- Connor Jordan, The University of Edinburgh
- Jake Scott, Story Scotland
- Obey Suleyman, AMRL, University of Strathclyde
Analyst Award, sponsored Ocean Winds
- Marta Bera, Muir Mhòr Offshore Wind Farm
- Martin Brown, WSP
- Elizabeth Dimitrova, Renewable Parts
- Suzie Saunders, ScottishPower Renewables
Culture Change Award
- Hannah Belford, SSE Renewables
- Isobel Green, SSEN Transmission
- Millie Zagulak, Xodus
Engineer Award, sponsored by ESB
- Isobel Green, SSEN Transmission
- Megan Martin, Tony Gee and Partners LLP
- Harry Ross, Tony Gee and Partners LLP
- Ben Young, SLR
Innovator Award
- Lewis Bates, SSEN Transmission
- Megan Martin, Tony Gee and Partners LLP
- Sian O’Malley, SSEN Transmission
Personal Improvement Award
- Andrew Fischbacher, Ocean Winds
- Cerys Gordon, Flotation Energy
- Reuben Sharp, LOC Hire
- Kimberly Thomson, Scottish Enterprise
- Adanna Ugo-Okoye, Statkraft
Professional Service Award, sponsored by SLR
- Hannah Belford, SSE Renewables
- Kudakwashe Chinyani, CMS
- Katie Forrest, IGNE
- Chloe Giles, Pier Solutions
- Megan Martin, Tony Gee and Partners LLP
Project Development Award
- Emanuele Dentis, Northland Power
- Rachel Forbes, BayWa r.e. UK
- Ellen Kane, ScottishPower Renewables
- Aleks Schmidt-Sweetingham, Ocean Winds