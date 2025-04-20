Muscat, Oman – AWASR, the leading provider of broadband internet services in Oman, has announced a strategic partnership with Madarek, an innovative ecosystem dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship, research, and knowledge exchange. This collaboration aims to incubate cutting-edge innovation projects within AWASR, reinforcing the company’s commitment to driving technological advancements and digital transformation in the Sultanate.

Through this partnership, AWASR will leverage Madarek’s extensive expertise in innovation management, research, and strategic consulting to develop and implement forward-thinking initiatives that enhance connectivity and digital solutions. The collaboration will focus on nurturing in-house talent, supporting pioneering digital projects, and fostering a culture of continuous innovation.

Eng. Adnan Mohammed Al Alawi, CEO of AWASR, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership, stating: “Our collaboration with Madarek represents a significant milestone in AWASR’s journey toward technological excellence. By integrating Madarek’s ecosystem with our innovation-driven approach, we aim to explore new frontiers in telecommunications and digital services, ultimately providing our customers with state-of-the-art solutions.”

Aiman Al Zakwani, CEO of Madarek, also commented on the partnership, saying: “At Madarek, we believe in empowering organizations with the right tools and knowledge to drive innovation. Partnering with AWASR allows us to contribute to the advancement of the telecommunications sector in Oman by facilitating research-driven, cutting-edge initiatives that align with the nation’s digital transformation goals.”

Eugen Comendant, Chief Commercial Officer of AWASR, added: “Innovation is at the heart of everything we do at AWASR. This partnership with Madarek allows us to accelerate our efforts in developing next-generation solutions that will redefine the digital landscape in Oman. By fostering a culture of creativity and forward-thinking, we aim to deliver exceptional value to our customers and drive sustainable growth in the telecommunications sector.”

This initiative is set to position AWASR at the forefront of digital innovation in Oman, ensuring the company remains a key player in shaping the future of connectivity and smart solutions in the region.

About AWASR

AWASR is the first specialized high-speed internet service provider in Oman, offering innovative technology solutions tailored to the needs of individuals and businesses. It was the pioneer in launching 1 Gbps internet services for consumers in 2017, followed by its groundbreaking introduction of 10 Gbps speeds for the first time in Oman in 2024.

AWASR’s vision centers around delivering high-quality fiber-optic internet services, with a strong focus on providing an exceptional customer experience that meets their expectations in a fast-evolving digital world, enabling users to send and receive data at top speeds.

Through its continued commitment to innovation and quality, AWASR remains at the forefront of enhancing digital connectivity in Oman and supporting digital transformation across all sectors.

For more information, please visit our website: http://www.awasr.om