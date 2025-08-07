NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Following reports that former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke’s nonprofit Powered by People was helping fund Texas state Democrats’ exodus out of the state to halt Republican redistricting efforts, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Wednesday announced he would be launching an investigation into the matter.

Texas House Democrats fled the state this week in an attempt to stop Republican efforts to redraw the state’s congressional maps. As a result, Texas House Republicans authorized civil arrest warrants for the absent lawmakers for depriving the House chamber of its ability to conduct official business. Meanwhile, Governor Greg Abbott subsequently called on the Texas Department of Public Safety to help arrest them. The civil arrest warrants, however, are only enforceable within state lines, and it is unclear how they will be executed.

Meanwhile, amid the partisan battle, a report from The Texas Tribune on Tuesday claimed that O’Rourke’s nonprofit founded in 2019 called Powered by People was among one of the main groups funding air transport, lodging, logistical support, and helping with the $500-per-day fines for the absent state lawmakers, citing anonymous sources involved with the fundraising efforts.

WATCH: TRUMP SAYS FBI ‘MAY HAVE TO’ HELP TEXAS ROUND UP AWOL DEM LAWMAKERS

The report followed a warning issued by Abbott, indicating the fleeing state lawmakers could potentially be in felonious territory if they solicit, accept or agree to accept funds “to assist in the violation of legislative duties or for purposes of skipping a vote.”

“Any Democrat coward breaking the law by taking a Beto Bribe will be held accountable,” Paxton said in a press release announcing the probe Wednesday. “Texas cannot be bought.”

In Paxton’s announcement, he charged Powered by People with being one of the “top groups” providing financial assistance to Texas House Democrats who have left the state in order to obstruct Republicans’ redistricting efforts, which they claim is essential to ensure racial gerrymandering is not taking place.

According to Paxton, the financial assistance could amount to a violation of Texas bribery laws and potentially other laws governing campaign finance, “coercion of a public servant, and abuse of office.”

In response to the investigation, O’Rourke described Republicans in Texas as “thugs” attempting to “steal our country,” and accused Paxton of bribery himself. In 2023, the Texas state Senate acquitted Paxton of 16 articles of impeachment accusing Paxton of corruption and bribery.

“The guy impeached for bribery is going after the folks trying to stop the theft of five Congressional seats,” O’Rourke said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “I encourage everyone to text FIGHT to 20377. Let’s stop these thugs before they steal our country.”

GEORGE SOROS, BETO O’ROURKE BEHIND FUNDING FOR DEMS FLEEING TEXAS OVER GOP CONGRESSIONAL MAP

Paxton is demanding documents and communications from Powered by People regarding the “potentially unlawful activity,” noting he is not afraid to take “aggressive legal action” against the Democrats who have obstructed legislative proceedings in Texas.

The Texas Tribune’s report said that O’Rourke has been “working the phones” to encourage Texas lawmakers to leave the state to block the GOP’s legislative efforts, citing an individual familiar with the discussions.

Powered by People is also actively soliciting donations on its website to support the Democratic effort, promising potential donors that “100% of your donation will go to supporting Texas Democrats in their fight against Trump’s power grab.”

Meanwhile, the outlet reported that, in 2021, O’Rourke’s group Powered by People reportedly helped raise $600,000 to help fund Texas House Democrats stay in the nation’s capital as they tried a similar tactic at the time to obstruct Republican reforms of Texas state election laws.

During a CNN interview Wednesday, O’Rourke was asked point-blank why he was helping Democrats flee Texas.

“We could see a similar scenario this time around. Is it worth it?” CNN anchor Pamela Brown asked in reference to O’Rourke’s 2021 efforts to obstruct Texas legislative proceedings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Absolutely,” O’Rourke responded. “If we fail, the consolidation of authoritarian power in America will be nearly unstoppable.”

But Brown challenged O’Rourke on whether the funds might be “better spent” aiding vulnerable Texans instead.

“We’ve seen it in the past—they flee, but then inevitably they have to come back, right? You can’t just stay out in perpetuity, and the governor can continue to call these special sessions,” Brown said. “Do you think the money could be better spent helping those folks you mentioned?”

“I actually believe that they can stay out long enough to stop this steal in Texas,” O’Rourke responded.

Fox News Digital’s Anders Hagstrom and Kristine Parks contributed to this report.