Emperor penguins are more resilient than you think. They trek for miles through Antarctica’s ice deserts, marching blindly through unforgiving blizzards and harsh winds.

They even slide down icy hills on their bellies, with seemingly no signs of pain.

But, in the video below, it seems like a taut rope may be an area where these penguins need a little help.

The emperor penguins in the video come across a rope near shore and are having difficulty figuring out how to cross it.

Should they cross or should they not? The group all seem to ask this question as they gaze upon the biggest penguin there.

With the “awwk awwk” from the leader, the penguin speaks for “go for it,” and some of the penguins take up the challenge.

See who utterly fails at an attempt, and the one penguin, who crosses successfully below:

This article by Paulina Lam wass first published by One Green Planet on 1 April 2025. Lead Image: Image Credit :Nick Dale Photo/Shutterstock.



