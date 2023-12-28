In the dynamic realm of cryptocurrencies, Axie Infinity’s AXS token has embarked on a remarkable ascent, witnessing an impressive surge of over 35% in the past 24 hours and currently trading at $9.26. This rally catapults AXS to the forefront of gaming cryptocurrencies, boasting a market capitalization of $1.4 billion and a circulating supply of 132 million coins.

The driving force behind this impressive upswing can be traced to a recent major game update, which introduces a transformative element to the Axie Infinity ecosystem.

Axie Infinity’s Evolution Transforms Game Economy

This update focuses on the evolution of Axies, creatures analogous to Pokemons, offering players the opportunity to enhance their digital companions with additional features and abilities.

Beyond the surface modifications, this evolution introduces a deflationary mechanism that radically modifies the Axie Infinity economy. This system can lower the total number of Axies, which would raise the value of already-existing Axies and strengthen ties between players and their virtual counterparts.

However, amidst this surge, a note of caution emerges. The market’s rebound and Bitcoin’s push towards $45,000 have fueled momentum in AXS’s price, but concerns loom over a potential sharp correction.

Impatient holders, grappling with losses, are becoming a focal point of concern. The surge prompted a significant number of sellers to liquidate their positions, with data from Coinglass indicating approximately $2.4 million in short positions liquidated, defying bearish predictions.

As the market adjusts, the data reveals a potential for a significant correction. The number of profitable addresses has increased to nearly 30%, yet it is eclipsed by the 51,000 holders currently in the red.

AXSUSD currently trading at $9.31250000 on the daily chart: TradingView.com

This scenario suggests that the ongoing upward trend in AXS price might entice loss-incurring holders to exit the market in an effort to minimize their losses.

AXS Technical Analysis: Key Levels And Caution

In terms of technical analysis, AXS has established key resistance levels at $10.41, $11.37, and $12.01, with immediate support at $9.09 and additional support at $8.54 and $8.06.

🚀 #AxieInfinity (AXS) showcases dynamic market movement! 📈 Trading near $9.73 with key resistances ahead. RSI at 81 signals strong buying trend, but caution advised. 📊Bullish above $9.70 with eyes set on surpassing $10.41. Stay tuned for more updates! #Crypto #TradingTrends 🌟 — Arslan Ali (@forex_arslan) December 25, 2023

The Relative Strength Index (RSI), a crucial indicator of market sentiment, is currently at an elevated level of 81, signaling an overbought condition. While this suggests a strong buying trend, caution is advised, as an overbought condition may indicate the potential for reversals in the market.

Axie Infinity’s AXS has undergone a remarkable surge fueled by a significant game update, amplifying excitement in the digital asset landscape as the new year approaches.

Despite the positive momentum, caution prevails, with market participants wary of a potential correction and the impatience among holders grappling with losses.

The unique economic dynamics introduced by the game update add a layer of intrigue to AXS’s trajectory in the ever-evolving cryptocurrency market.

Featured image from Shutterstock

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.