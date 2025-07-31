Axiscades Technologies on Thursday disclosed details of earlier-announced orders of around Rs 600 crores from DRDO, BEL and other defence laboratories for development and production of advanced sub-systems for some of the most sophisticated indigenous platforms.

Electronics & Radar Development Establishment (LRDE), subsidiary of DRDO, has placed an order of around Rs 203 cr to the company for development of Digital Transmit Module (DTM) and Digital Receive Module (DRM) for surveillance radar.

“This order is awarded for prototype development and will be followed by a production order for 400 units in 2-4 years,” the company said.

LRDE has placed an additional order of around Rs 124 cr for the prototype development of Exciter and Receiver unit of Virupaksh Radar for Su-30 MKI upgrade, followed by a production order of 84 Su-30MKI upgradation. The order is said to take 18 months for design and development, and around 3-5 years for subsequent production.

Another order worth Rs 150 cr placed by DRDO subsidiary involves development of 500 units of S-Band Octal Digital Transmit and Receive Module (ODTRM) and Octal Digital Receive Module (ODRM) by Axiscades. “This order is awarded for prototype development and will be followed by a production order,” company said in a release.

Defence Ministry PSU, Bharat Electronics Ltd., has given a Rs 159 cr supply order to Axiscades for development of Digital Beam forming unit for Long Range Battle Management Radar (LRBMR) of KUSHA project. The company is expected to deliver 75 units within five years.BEL has placed a second order for around Rs 80 cr for production of SONAR subsystems for Submarine modification. The subsystems are said to be used in other platforms after 3-5 years.

