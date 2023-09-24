The annual festival maintained its status as one of the biggest jewels in the crown of Scottish horse racing with three days of memorable action on the course – and plenty of people from all over Ayrshire and beyond lining the rails to watch the action up close.

Ladies’ Day at the Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup Festival at Ayr racecourse on Friday, September 22 (Photo: Charlie Gilmour)

Trainer Julie Camacho wore the biggest smile of the weekend as her gelding Significantly won the big race on Saturday afternoon, with jockey Joe Fanning celebrating his first Ayr Gold Cup win in the process.

There was plenty of off-track entertainment for race-goers to enjoy on Saturday, including the Irvine and District Pipe Band,,the Ailsa Craig Dancers and Dums ‘n’ Roses

Other big winners on Saturday included Adrian Keatley’s Wobwobwob, ridden to victory by Hollie Doyle in the Ayr Silver Cup; Prime Art, trained by Johnny Murtagh and ridden by Ben Curtis in the Virgin Bet Best Odds Daily Firth Of Clyde; Royal Rhyme, trained by Karl Burke and ridden by Clifford Lee in the Doonside Cup Stakes.

The Doonside Cup win was the second triumph of the weekend for the Burke and Lee combo, following up on their victory in the British EBF Stallions Harry Rosebery Stakes, the big race on Ladies’ Day on Friday.

Friday, meanwhile, was Ladies Day and featured plenty of fabulous fashions on show among race-goers both male and female, with competition for the Most Stylish Lady and Most Stylish Hat honours almost as stiff as the fight for honours on the course.

Other Friday winners included Pink Crystal, ridden by Jason Hart and trained by William Haggas, in the Arran Scottish Sprint EBF Fillies’ Stakes; Ascot Adventure in the Virgin Bet Ayr Bronze Cup, ridden by Ben Curtis and trained by David O’Meara; and Yorkstone, trained by Michael and David Easterby and ridden by Joanna Mason, which took the honours in the Tennent’s Lager Handicap.

These pictures were all taken during Ladies’ Day on Friday by our photographer Charlie Gilmour: whose faces can you recognise from our gallery?