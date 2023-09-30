The West of Scotland Football League often throws up some of the most entertaining games in the country, and this week was no different.

Premier Division



The form of Auchinleck Talbot has been a major talking point so far this campaign, with Tommy Sloan’s men propping up the table heading into Saturday’s fixtures.

However, bouyed by the return of Jamie Glasgow, they picked up a 2-0 win at home it Irvine Meadow, consigning the North Ayrshire side to last place.

Luke Gillies and then the aformentioned Glasgow notched the games only goals inside a frantic opening two minutes in a match that also saw Medda reduced to ten men around the hour mark.

A new manager was at the helm for Cumnock this week with Murdo MacKinnon taking charge at Townhead Park for the first time this season.

And he got off to a winning start as goals from Mark McLennan and Finlay Frye handed The Nock a 2-1 win over Benburb.

Under new management this season, past champions Darvel’s struggles for consistency continued as they fell 2-0 at the hands of Gartcairn to fall further behind in the title race.

Their South Ayrshire neighbours Hurlford United faired much better, defeating Rob Roy 5-2.

The victory moves the Blair Park side into sixth position in the league, within six points of the top of the table at this early stage.

In an all Ayrshire tie at Barrfields, Largs Thistle trailed Glenafton 1-0 early after Michael Moffat headed home four minutes into the match.

The Glens led until the tide turned on the hour mark when Dylan O’Kane saw red.

David Ramsay and Will Sewell then put the home side ahead before former Thistle man Alex McWaters came back to haunt his old side making it 2-2 in the dying moments of the match.

There was another Desmond over at Newlandsfield where Pollok drew 2-2 with Troon.

The away side snatched a point at the death – with Mark Shankland scoring in the 90th minute to level the game.

It was the attacker’s second of the game after also equalising in the first half after Pollok had taken a 1-0 lead in the first minute of the match.

While possinly the game of the day was played between St Cadoc’s and Beith, with the reigning champions dropping points for the first time this season.

Beith trailed 1-0 early on before Ciaran Diver and Paul Firze turned the game on its head.

They were pegged back again before Robbie Scullion made it 3-2 – only for St Cadoc’s to come back once again to level the tie and ensure the points were shared.

Other results:

Arthurlie 0-1 Clydebank

First Division



Kilbirnie Ladeside’s early season woes continued at Valefield this weekend, as they fell to defeat once again.

Rutherglen Glencairn came to Ayrshire and took all three points with a 1-0 win against Colin Spence’s side.

The Blasties now lie in second last position in the league after picking up only five points from their opening eight games.

After a promising start to the season, Maybole were handed a humbling this weekend as they lost 5-1 at home to table topping Shotts Bon Accord.

They drop to sixth place in the table though remain only four points behind the leaders with a game in hand to each of the sides above them.

While Kilwinning Rangers’ resurgence continued as they ensured former manager David Gormley tasted defeat as his new side Thorniewood United hosted the Buffs.

A last minute winner from Gavin Millar and Neil McGregor strike earlier in the match saw Chris Aitken’s side win the match 2-1.

And there was no reprieve for manager-less Whitletts Victoria who remain cemented to the bottom of the table.

This weekend saw the Vics travel to face Renfrew on Friday night where the lost 3-0 and remain winless on two points.

Other results:

Ashfield 3-3 Johnstone Burgh

Blantyre Victoria 2-1 Cambuslang Rangers

St. Roch’s 1-1 Neilston

Petershill 3-1 Drumchapel United

Second Division



Craigmark Burntonians remain in the relegation zone despite picking up points this weekend.

They drew 2-2 at home to Maryhill though it wasn’t enough to lift them out of the bottom three positions.

They are joined in the drop zone by Muirkirk Juniors, who also played out a 2-2 draw this weekend at home the Glasgow Perthshire.

It was a frustrating result for the Burnside Park team who came from behind to lead 2-1 before surrendering their own lead with 20 minutes to play.

At the opposite end of the table, it was dissapointment for Ardrossan Winton Rovers who were handed only their second defeat of the season away to Wishaw as they lost 2-1.

Gavin Friels’ side remain in first place though can now be leapfrogged by Cumbernauld United should they win their game in hand.

Other results:

Cumbernauld United 4-0 Vale of Clyde

Forth Wanderers 1-2 Caledonian Locomotive

St. Anthony’s 1-2 Kilsyth Rangers

Yoker Athletic 1-1 Bonnyton Thistle

Glasgow University 1-4 Larkhall Thistle

Third Division



Two games were postponed in Ayrshire, with Ardeer Thistle’s match at home to Girvan postponed following the sad passing of a Girvan player earlier this week.

While Dalry Thistle’s game at Merksworth Park against Bellshill Athletic fell victim to the weather.

In matches that were played, basement boys Kello Rover remain without a point this season after losing a thrilling match 5-3 at home to Vale of Leven on Saturday.

Irvine Victoria faced a long journey to face Threave Rovers, but it was all worthwhile as they pulled off a 4-2 victory.

Two goals from Kyro Crawford alongside strikes from Fraser MacDuff and Lewis McCracken handed them all three points as they moved up to second place in the table.

Other results:

Kilsyth Athletic 4-2 Glasgow United

Lanark United 1-1 Finnart

Port Glasgow Juniors 0-2 Lesmahagow Juniors

West Park United 3-2 Greenock Juniors

Fourth Division



There was heartache in a North Ayrshire derby as Kilwinning side Eglinton FC denied Saltcoats Victoria their first point of the season.

The Vics twice had the lead, 1-0 and 2-1 but were pegged back each time before a Graham Muir winner in the dying moments handed the home side all three points in a 3-2 win.

It would have been a great journey home for Lugar Boswell Thistle as they faced one of the longest journey’s in the WoSFL away to Campbeltown Pupils.

In an eight goal thriller, Lugar managed to take all three points in a 5-3 win which leaves them only three points off top of the table.

Other results:

Carluke Rovers 0-2 Glenvale

East Kilbride Thistle 0-3 Giffnock

Knightswood 0-2 Thorn Athletic

Newmains United 7-3 Easterhouse

Royal Albert 0-1 BSC Glasgow

St. Peter’s 1-2 Rossvale