There was a strong turnout for the Scottish super senior trials at the West of Scotland Padel Club in Stevenston Industrial Estate at the weekend.

The racket sport is similar to tennis and uses shorter, stubbier racquets, with the ball staying in play for longer thanks to each court’s toughened glass walls.

The trials were conducted in preparation for the upcoming Four Nations tournament scheduled to be held in Bristol.

The tournament includes various categories: for men, age groups comprise over 50, over 55, and over 60, while for women, the categories include over 45, over 50, and over 55.

Players travelled far and wide from Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Spain, Ireland and England, along with local members taking part.

The Ayrshire-based club has members throughout the district in Largs, Fairlie, West Kilbride, Saltcoats, Stewarton, Ayr and Kilmarnock.

A padel club spokesperson said: “It was competitive, fun games played in the true spirit of the game.

“There were lots of laughs and few tired legs afterwards which is the sign of a good day’s padel!”

For more details about the sport, visit http://www.facebook.com/WoSPadel