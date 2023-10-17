Irvine’s Minds of Recovery have organised a football tournament to take place in the town – with a focus on mental health and recovery.

Six teams are set to take part from across Ayrshire, with each team formed by groups who aim to support those going through challenging times.

Taking place at The Circuit in Irvine on Sunday, October 22 from 12-4pm, the tournament has been organised in partnership with KA Leisure and the North Ayrshire Alcohol and Drug Partnership.

Dubbed the ‘Irvine Circuit World Cup’, Harbour Ayrshire and RecoveryAyr (both from Ayr), The Nest Wellbeing Group from Cumnock, The Killie Community, Minds of Football from the host Irvine group, and the Wednesday Warriors will compete for the trophy.

But the main focus of the day will be “tackling mental health on and off the pitch and showing addiction the red card”.

If you want to head along, take in the action, and support this great cause, the event is free to attend for all interested.

For more information, visit the organisers’ Facebook page.