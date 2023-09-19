Pupils are off school on Friday, September 22 and Monday, September 25, and can swim at certain times across these dates.

On September 22, public swim sessions take place at the following times…

6:45am – 9:30am

9:45am – 11:15am

11:30am – 1:15pm

1:30pm – 3pm

3:30pm – 5pm (shared with lessons)

5pm – 7pm (shared with lessons)

7:30pm – 9pm

On September 25, public swim sessions take place at the following times…

6:45am – 9:30am

9:45am – 11:15am

11:30am – 1:15pm

1:30pm – 3pm

3:30pm – 5pm (shared with lessons)

5pm – 7pm (shared with lessons)

7pm- 8pm (adults only)

A Galleon Centre spokesperson said: “We do advise booking to avoid disappointment. Please phone reception on 01563 524014.”