Andrew Lannigan, 67, was a keen cyclist until he lost most of his sight following a couple of strokes 10 years ago.

Now he is keen to get the tandem group up and running, where volunteer ‘pilots’ would take partially sighted cyclists on bikes – allowing them to pedal again and regain the cycling experience.

The group has already been gifted a couple of tandems to get up and running.

And he is looking for more members, volunteer pilots and funding to get to the next stage.

Andrew said: “I was desperate to get back out on the bike again. I have a wee window of sight, but no peripheral vision. I want to get out and about but I am no good in crowds because of my sight problems.

“I started this group to allow individuals like myself to get back into cycling with the help of a tandem mountain bike and fully sighted pilot.

“We are currently looking for blind or partially sighted members who would like to enjoy tandem cycling and also fully sighted members who would like to pilot the tandems.”

He revealed: “My wife saw an ad in the papers looking for volunteers for tandem cycling from Andrew Campbell of Cycling UK. I contacted him and we got a wee club going. It is a group of friends who get together now and then under the audpices of Cycling UK.

“Eventually my wife said, ‘why don’t you set up your own club’. I thought ‘why the hell not’ and put some feelers out.

Andrew contacted the Sensory Impairment team who managed to help him with grants and funding.

He said: “Everyone has been behind me 100 per cent. People have been bending over backwards to help and it seems to be taking off.

“There are people out there who want to get back on their bikes, but the don’t have the confidence.”

“We are currently looking for blind or partially sighted members who would like to enjoy tandem cycling and also fully sighted members who would like to pilot the tandems.

“If you are interested please send me a message and I can provide you with more information.”

Andrew has now set up a Facebook page called North Ayrshire tandem cycling – and his group already has three volunteer pilots to help visually impaired cyclists enjoy outings.

If you would like to find out more about the group or donate, visit: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100095387268895.