William Sewell, of Largs Thistle, has been much heralded for his goalscoring antics in Scotland’s non-league divisions, topping the scoring charts in the Premier Division only a couple of seasons ago.

The striker scored 41-goals for his local team after progressing from their under-21 side in the 2021/22 season before he earned a move to League Two side Stenhousemuir.

That move didn’t quite work out and Sewell returned to Largs Thistle – and the return to his hometown club appears to have opened up another opportunity.

That is because the attacker has just announced the launch of his own coaching business.

On the businesses page, he confirmed that the idea – which has long been in the pipeline – will officially come to fruition on Sunday, October 15.

He said: “Buzzing to announce that I’ll be starting 1-1 and group football coaching sessions starting a week today on October 15.

“Something that I’ve wanted to do for a while and I’ve finally taken the jump.

“I’m open to any age group, just beginning your football journey or wanting to improve and tidy up bits of your game. So if you’re interested in a session or block booking please get in touch!”

