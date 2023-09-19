Ayushmann Khurrana’s journey in Bollywood has been marked by roles that challenge societal norms and bring light to important issues. His recent blockbuster, Dream Girl 2, is another testament to his ability to captivate audiences with compelling storytelling.

Ayushmann Khurrana, known for his impactful roles and memorable performances, has added another feather to his cap. He has been honored with the prestigious TIME 100 Impact Award this year.

Ayushmann Khurrana recites Bhagavad Gita verse as he receives the award

The award ceremony took place in Singapore. During his acceptance speech, Khurrana recited a verse from the Bhagavad Gita, a sacred Hindu scripture. He began his speech by saying, “Before I begin, I would like to recite one of the verses from our Indian/Hindu scripture and guide – The Bhagavad Gita – Karmanye vadhikaraste, Ma Phaleshu Kadachana, Ma Karmaphalahetur bhurma, Te Sango Stvakarmani. This verse encapsulates the essence of selfless action. It emphasises to be process oriented than result oriented. It trains you to be detached from the fruits of your labour”.

Ayushmann Khurrana representing India on a Global Stage

Khurrana expressed his gratitude towards TIME magazine for recognising his contributions as an artist. He said, “It is a humbling moment for me to be recognised as an artiste by the prestigious TIME Magazine! I’m here to represent India’s moment under the sun and I’m proud of the fact that India is becoming a fulcrum of progressive storytelling through cinema”.

Ayushmann Khurrana also shared his joy on Instagram with a heartfelt post that read, “Thank you @time for validating my purpose as a human being and an artiste! Deeply humbled to represent India on this global stage. 🇮🇳❤️🏆 #Time100ImpactAwards”.

Many celebrities took to the comments section to congratulate the actor. His wife Tahira Kashyap wrote, “So proud,” with a heart emoji. Huma Qureshi commented, “So cool Ayush-Man! Congratulations.” Bhumi Pednekar and Guneet Monga also expressed their excitement in the comments section.

