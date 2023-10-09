Azealia Banks has a deep track record of voicing her unfiltered opinions, often rubbing people the wrong way, and she has struck once again.

Soon after Drake clapped back at Joe Budden’s criticism of For All the Dogs over the weekend, she chimed in to offer her thoughts about the OVO boss asserting his success. On Monday (October 9), Banks wrote a lengthy post of her own to counter Drizzy’s from two days before.

“Does drake know his nose job and liposuction is not Hip Hop??” she shared on her Instagram Story. “Does drake know that no one who actually understands Hip Hop — a culture born from oppressed, don’t reeeeeeeeallly care about his soft-toothed colonized confused mixed-race facsimile attempts to exhibit the true authenticity of an actual MC?

“Does drake know his desperate attempts to gangsterize Canadian ‘street life’ is an all encompassing failure in and of it itself?”

The New York City rapper also took aim at Birdman, who was quick to back Drake in the aforementioned spat with Budden.

“Does birdman know how low iq, tacky and how much of a fucking loser he looks threatening joe Budden via the internet,” Azealia Banks wrote in a subsequent IG Story. “Can u just make some more lug and quit threatening people online before you get arrested? Shit like that really makes the genre look trashy and low budget as hell… and sorry… you’ve kinda just made it so hot that if anything happens to joe Budden it’s certainly getting traced back to you and drake. LOL.”

“Loved ur verse on ‘constantly hating’ but it has been a minute since anyone cared for your music, and drake is redundant as hell. Only weird nepo babies and Eastern European immigrants who wear USS polo association, cool water and media fuck boys actually care for him.”

She then switched to an entirely different ordeal, writing: “Work some magic and bring back young thug please.., that man is very very special.”

In conclusion, she circled back to Drake for one final blow: “Honestly, if drakes mother was black he’d probably not be so corny. White mom syndrome is very real.”

Drake and Joe Budden engaged in a back-and-forth late last week when the latter expressed his disapproval of the Toronto native’s latest LP.

“[Drake is] rapping for the children,” he said. “I had to look up how old this n-gga was when I finished listening to the album … You gonna be 37 years old. Get the fuck away from some of these younger n-ggas, and stop fucking these 25-year-olds. … Why are you still fucking the 25-year-olds? You’re a 37-year-old billionaire.”

He also compared Drake’s career arc unfavorably to J. Cole’s, saying: “Cole used to rap about kid shit … And then he started to grow up. And then the rapping sounded like an adult rapping. I want to hear adult Drake rapping for adult people. That’s my issue with him today.”