Dubai-based Azizi Developments has announced that it it has signed a partnership deal with Thomsun Industries, a leading supplier of site support solutions in UAE.

Through this partnership, Thomsun Industries will provide a comprehensive range of support services across Azizi’s projects in Dubai South, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai Sports City, and Al Furjan, including Venice, Creek Views III, Grand, and Central, said Azzizi in a statement.

With a legacy of service excellence and a broad regional footprint, Thomsun Industries brings decades of experience to the country’s built environment.

Known for its reliability and operational responsiveness, the company plays a critical role in enabling seamless construction workflows and efficient site management across a variety of major developments in the region, it stated.

On the deal, Group CEO Farhad Azizi said: “Thomsun Industries is a respected UAE-born enterprise that will add strong operational value to our growing portfolio. As we continue to scale up our construction efforts across Dubai, reliable site support remains a crucial component of our delivery framework.”

“This partnership reflects our commitment to working with homegrown leaders who align with our ambition to set new standards in efficiency, accountability, and construction excellence,” he stated.

⁠One of the projects that Thomsun Industries is contracted for is Azizi Venice, which comprises more than 36,000 residential units across 100+ apartment complexes and over 109 ultra-luxury mansions, said Azizi.

Azizi Developments is taking on the role of master developer, in charge of constructing the buildings, roads, and all the infrastructure, he added.

Also Azizi announced its partnership with Esharah Etisalat Security Solutions, a UAE-based provider of mission-critical communication solutions.

As part of this collaboration, Esharah will supply the TETRA communications system for Burj Azizi, the second tallest tower in the world.

Operating under Nedaa, the professional communications corporation of Dubai, Esharah specializes in deploying high-security telecommunications infrastructure for government and large-scale private sector projects across the UAE.

The TETRA (Terrestrial Trunked Radio) system will ensure seamless, encrypted, and highly reliable communications throughout Burj Azizi, supporting operational efficiency, safety, and emergency responsiveness across the tower’s residential, hospitality, commercial, and leisure components.

“We are proud to partner with Esharah Etisalat Security Solutions, a leading name in secure telecommunications, for Burj Azizi. As a landmark project designed to set new global benchmarks in engineering and luxury, the iconic Burj Azizi requires best-in-class systems that match its scale, complexity and sophisticationm,” said Azizi.

“This partnership will bring about resilient and uninterrupted communication across all operations in the tower, contributing to both safety and performance,” he added.

Scheduled for completion by 2028, the 725-m high 131+ storey Burj Azizi offers an exquisite mix of residential, hotel, retail and entertainment spaces. An ultra luxury mall, home to most high-end fashion brands, will occupy the retail section.

According to Azizi, the residential section will include luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

For every 20 floors of residences, a dedicated amenity floor is planned, consisting of swimming pools with sauna and steam room, a fully fitted gym and yoga center, a spa, a games room including billiard, chess and ping-pong, a business center, a kids’ play area, a cinema, a restaurant and coffee shop, and a supermarket.

“Moving up, the luxury apartments will be topped by ultra luxury penthouses, ranging from one to five-bedroom units and enjoying exclusive access to all amenities. Separate lobbies will serve the residences and the penthouse units,” he added.Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

