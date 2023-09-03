B.G. definitely has something to look forward to on his birthday next year, as he recently suggested that this one will be his last as a prison inmate.

The ex-Hot Boy took to Instagram on Sunday (September 3) to let his fans know that he’s still alright, even on his birthday, but that he’ll be coming home soon.

“After 12 winters and 13 summers, I see the end zone,” he wrote. “It’s my last #Birthday being buried alive. This year I’m celebrating the whole Virgo cycle, matter of fact, from this year forward I’m living and celebrating like everyday is #MyBIRTHDAY”

He continued: “The main focus, is to stay focused. I’m not letting nobody rob me of my productivity, prosperity, positivity and peace of mind. My dreams then got bigger and my vision is clearer. 13 years was more then enough time for me to change the reckless path I was on. I’m getting back in the 100MillionDolla race, and my big homie gave me the route. #RNS”

Check out the post, which includes B.G.’s newest more buff look, below.

In 2012, B.G. was sentenced to 14 years behind bars on illegal gun possession and witness tampering charges stemming from a 2009 traffic stop arrest.

In September last year, U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan rejected a motion submitted by another federal prisoner, requesting to have the Hot Boys rapper’s 14-year sentence commuted.

related news Birdman Gives Update On B.G. Prison Release, Says He’ll ‘Be Home In A Minute’ March 11, 2023

Titled “The Court Misconstrued Defendant’s Motion,” the September request argued that a letter submitted to the courts in 2021 wasn’t intended to be a legal motion, but rather an attempt to raise awareness about B.G.’s displeasure with how his attorney had handled a previous compassionate release motion.

The letter encouraged the court to reconsider him for a compassionate release and asked for the 2021 denial not to be held against him. In her decision, issued three days after the 2022 motion was submitted, Judge Morgan stated that the rapper “has offered no new evidence that would affect the Court’s prior decision.”

Morgan had previously denied a motion submitted by B.G. in June 2022, which was supported by letters from Birdman, Slim, Wendy Day and Gary Payton, Sr., among others.

Despite not getting an early release, B.G. will be coming home from prison “in a few days.”

On Thursday (August 31), theJasmineBrand reported that “sources close” to the Hot Boys rapper said he’d be released in “a few days.” His last reported projected release date was April 7, 2024, so this puts him just over seven months ahead of schedule.

HipHopDX has reached out to reps for B.G. and they have confirmed that he will be released next week.