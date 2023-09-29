B.G. has returned to the studio and delivered his first post-prison bars in a fitting reunion with close friend Boosie Badazz.

The Hot Boys rapper and Boosie teamed up for “My Dawg” on Friday (September 29) as B.G. reflects on the Baton Rouge native holding him down throughout his decade-plus behind bars.

“Lot of people fucked me up and went to sleep on me/Same ones used to come around and leach on me/I’m walking light I got police on me/But I’m still taking chances with that heat on me/Used to get my motivation from my kids and fans/Anything I ever needed I could get from my man,” he raps.

“I was blessed to have a friend like [Boosie] in the can/Every holiday he would hit me mom with a bag/What n-gga you know doing shit like that.”

An accompanying music video also arrived on Friday featuring a heavy dose of nostalgia packed with memories and photos of the duo prior to their incarcerations.

Watch the music video below.

On the music side, B.G. has plenty of heat on the way as he’s teased his comeback album being a follow-up to his 2006 project with Heart of The Streets 3 coming soon.

“Waaahhh!!!” he wrote.. “I kno y’all wondering where I’m at and what I’m doing, but I’m taking it 1 day at a time..I’m working in silence and ima show up loud.”

He continued: “I’m greatful for alllll the love and motivated by the hate… Heart of The Streets 3 coming sooner than y’all think #rns.”

Following a longstanding legal battle, B.G. (real name Christopher Noel Dorsey) regained his freedom on September 6 after being incarcerated for 11 years on weapons and witness tampering charges.

In 2012, B.G. was condemned to 14 years behind bars after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice stemming from a 2009 traffic stop arrest.

As B.G. continues to reintegrate himself into society, the 43-year-old received a commendation from a foundation that gives the formerly incarcerated long-term support and services as they work to reclaim their lives, families and standing in the community.