B.G. has made it clear he’s not going to tolerate people speaking down on his name, responding to Wack 100‘s allegations that he’s a snitch who testified in his own case.

Gizzle called in to discuss the rumors with TTE Notti on Pop Austin Media in a clip posted on Wednesday (December 27). While he didn’t name names, the former Hot Boys rapper admitted that the allegations bothered him initially but noted that real ones know the truth and that’s what matters.

“At first I was feeling some type of way but the n-ggas whose opinion matter reached out to me, you know what I’m saying?” he said. “I’ve been paying attention to this internet and this internet a fool, ya heard me? This shit a beast. You know, the internet undefeated and truth don’t need no cosigner.”

He continued: “So once I told them my real jail n-ggas reached out to me and they heard about it and then the n-ggas on the streets that I know standing on business, they like, ‘Don’t even pay that shit no point. N-ggas just trying to use your light to pull them out the darkness.’ […] What’s understood don’t need to be explained.”

You can watch the clip below:

B.G. pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice back in December of 2011. In July of 2012, he was sentenced to 14 years and was released this past September after serving 11 years.

Despite the substantial amount of time spent behind bars, Wack 100 claimed he has paperwork that proves B.G. is a snitch.

Boosie Badazz was quick to come to his friend and collaborator’s defense, addressing Wack in an Instagram Live on Tuesday (December 26).

related news B.G. & Gucci Mane Give Each Other Flowers As They Detail How Collab Project Came Together December 15, 2023

“How the fuck a n-gga snitch, he done 13 years, 14 years? Get the fuck out of here,” Boosie said, while adding a comment that read, “DIS N-GGA A [CLOWN] #3fingerwack”

Despite the allegations, B.G. is keeping his head held high and preparing for what he promises will be the “greatest comeback in Hip Hop history.”

Taking to Instagram last week, the Louisiana native made the declaration as he posted from the halfway house in which he is currently living as part of his post-prison conditions. And clearly, that’s not stopping his grind.

“While you n-ggas sleep I’m up headed to work,” he wrote. “I gotta see my psychiatrist and go to class… I’m doing all this and I’m Halfway Out..2024 will be the greatest comeback in Hip Hop History #RNS 100 #LiveFromTheHalfwayHouse on the way…”