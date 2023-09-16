B.G. has been looking forward to releasing some new music since being released from prison, and it looks like fans won’t have to wait any longer as he’s now teased some new heat.

On Saturday (September 16), the recently-released Hot Boys rapper took to Instagram to reveal that he’ll soon be dropping a follow-up to his 2006 album, The Heart of Tha Streets Vol. 2 (I Am What I Am).

“Waaahhh!!!” he wrote in the caption. “I kno y’all wondering where I’m at and what I’m doing,but I’m taking it 1 day at a time..I’m working in silence and ima show up loud.”

He continued: “I’m greatful for alllll the love and motivated by the hate… Heart of The Streets 3 coming sooner than y’all think #rns”

Though B.G. didn’t give an exact release date for The Heart of Tha Streetz Vol. 3, the album would be the first of eight that the Louisiana legend promised to drop now that he’s home from prison.

Earlier this month, 2 Chainz shared a clip of him talking to the Hot Boys MC in which the latter revealed his goals now that he has the freedom to continue his career in Hip Hop.

“If everything work out, man, I should be back on the road by November, man, December,” he could be heard saying through the phone speakers. “I’m lookin’ forward to it, but I’m ’boutta get in this lab – do me about seven, eight albums right quick, and just get to leakin’ that shit, man, puttin’ that shit out, floodin’ the streets.”

In 2012, B.G. was condemned to 14 years behind bars after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice stemming from a 2009 traffic stop arrest. Earlier this month, he was released after serving the majority of his sentence.

Soon after, Birdman announced that the 43-year-old will be rejoining the label he called home during the height of his career now that he’s a free man. On Friday (September 8), Stunna confirmed on The 85 South Show that the New Orleans rapper will once again be a member of the Cash Money family.

“For the record, I just want n-ggas to know that my n-gga [B.G.] official Cash Money — ain’t no cap in that,” Birdman declared. “Ya heard me? Ain’t nobody he can ever sign with beside this shit. I’m bringing all this shit together. B.G. signed to Cash Money so y’all don’t got to hear it from nowhere else.”