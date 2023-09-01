B.G. is reportedly days away from returning home after being handed a 14-year prison sentence over a decade ago.

On Thursday (August 31), theJasmineBrand reported that “sources close” to the Hot Boys rapper said he’d be released in “a few days.” His last reported projected release date was April 7, 2024, so this puts him just over seven months ahead of schedule.

HipHopDX has reached out to reps for B.G. for confirmation on the reports. As of press time there has been no response.

This is not the first time there has been a rumored early release for the New Orleans native, however. Back in November, Birdman claimed that his Cash Money Records protégé was set to be released “in a few weeks,” but that obviously did not come to fruition.

Earlier this year, Boosie Badazz said in an interview that B.G. would be “released this year,” which currently looks to be panning out.

“I’m talking to him every day now,” Boosie said at the time. “I got the email now. I got the email set up on my phone so I can email him.

“[He doesn’t have] an actual release date, but he should be home in like three, four months. They already went to the [halfway] house and checked the house where he’s coming to.”

In the meantime, though, Boosie said B.G. has been asking him for a few favors to ensure he arrives home to a warm reception.

“He got a few bitches he want,” he added. “He got a few celebrity crushes he want me to slide in their DM and tell ’em. I’m like, ‘Bruh, you gon’ have me in all kinda shit!’ ‘I want her, tell that bitch she for me.’ Bruh, this n-gga here.”

In 2012, B.G. was sentenced to 14 years behind bars on illegal gun possession and witness tampering charges stemming from a 2009 traffic stop arrest.

In September last year, U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan rejected a motion submitted by another federal prisoner, requesting to have the Hot Boys rapper’s 14-year sentence commuted.

Titled “The Court Misconstrued Defendant’s Motion,” the September request argued that a letter submitted to the courts in 2021 wasn’t intended to be a legal motion, but rather an attempt to raise awareness about B.G.’s displeasure with how his attorney had handled a previous compassionate release motion.

The letter encouraged the court to reconsider him for a compassionate release and asked for the 2021 denial not to be held against him. In her decision, issued three days after the 2022 motion was submitted, Judge Morgan stated that the rapper “has offered no new evidence that would affect the Court’s prior decision.”

Morgan had previously denied a motion submitted by B.G. in June 2022, which was supported by letters from Birdman, Slim, Wendy Day and Gary Payton, Sr., among others.