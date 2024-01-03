B.G. has indicated that he may well continue his onslaught of new music since his release from prison with an NBA YoungBoy collaboration.

Gizzle was talking to fans on Instagram Live on Monday (January 1), when someone asked if he would collaborate with his fellow Louisiana rhymer.

“I hollered at YB yesterday, man. Ya heard me?” he replied, live from the studio. “It’s coming. It’s coming. That’s a fact.”

You can watch the clip below.

B.G. teases new music with NBA YoungBoy ahead of major 2024 “comeback” https://t.co/3Yh0bOWXIApic.twitter.com/CXU5d0t0WM — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) January 2, 2024

As 2023 came to a close, B.G. assured fans that he’s gearing up to have what he promises will be the “greatest comeback in Hip Hop history.”

“While you n-ggas sleep I’m up headed to work,” he wrote in an Instagram post from a halfway house. “I gotta see my psychiatrist and go to class… I’m doing all this and I’m Halfway Out..2024 will be the greatest comeback in Hip Hop History #RNS 100 #LiveFromTheHalfwayHouse on the way…”

In 2012, B.G. was condemned to 14 years behind bars after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice stemming from a 2009 traffic stop arrest. After serving the majority of his sentence, Gizzle was finally released in September – and he’s been making up for lost time ever since.

Since his return home, he’s put out songs with the likes of Boosie Badazz, Sexyy Red and Kevin Gates, as well as an entire project with Gucci Mane titled Choppers & Bricks.

The Southern rap legends sat down with the Rap Radar Podcast for an interview last month and gave each other their flowers as they explained how the joint mixtape came together.

“When he told me let’s do the tape and start sending me records, it became apparent to me soon like damn, all these songs hard,” La Flare said.

B.G. added: “I ain’t lying, though – there was a couple of records that I sent and he sent back that I wanted to change my verse on. I called him like, ‘Wop, man, you crushed me on this one! I think I might need to go back in.’ But I ain’t go back in and touch it though.

“And he’d hit me like, ‘Aw man you got off on this record!’ And I’m like aight yeah, that’s what’s up.

“But yeah, it was a friendly competition but I think we pushed each other to go hard and it came out to be what it is.”