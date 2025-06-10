Roula Khalaf, Editor of the FT, selects her favourite stories in this weekly newsletter.

A supercomputer at Edinburgh university is set to receive £750mn as part of Wednesday’s spending review, reversing a contentious decision to suspend funding made in the early days of Sir Keir Starmer’s government.

The decision to fund the programme will come as a huge relief to academics and industry, who say the computing power will be needed to drive Britain’s nascent AI industry and run complex scientific simulations.

The £750mn will come alongside a further £1bn investment into the AI Research Resource, a separate cluster of computers for AI research by academics and industry, according to two people briefed on the plans.

Last July, shortly after taking power, Labour pulled about £800mn that had been pledged to Edinburgh university for the supercomputer, claiming the previous Conservative government had failed to properly allocate the money.

This is a developing story