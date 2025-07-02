It’s come to our attention that some readers grudgingly like and appreciate Alphaville, but not to the extent that they’d subject themselves to one of our stupidly-difficult pub quizzes or to pretend to like Marimekko charts.

We can’t really blame them. So, in the interest of what we gather our MainFT colleagues call “audience engagement”, we thought we’d organise a very informal, zero-agenda, zero-tickets drinks shindig in London.

More specifically, we thought we’d organise a very informal, zero-agenda, zero-tickets drinks do at The Wren on July 10, from 5pm onwards. Louis won’t make it for some absurd reason, but Bryce, Toby and Robin will all be there (plus any FT compatriots we can drag out).

For completeness, the address is 67-69 Watling Street, London EC4M 9DD. Mansion House is the nearest Tube station. Yes, we did first look for a local Wetherspoons, but nothing appropriate was available.

We’re still figuring out the exact set-up there, but chances are we’ll be the oddballs huddling in the innermost area known as The Perch, discussing labour force survey design, private market accounting and which investment bank has the prettiest PDFs. We’ll update this post with any more accurate information.

And again, there are absolutely no plans to do anything demanding, or arguably even interesting. This is just a chance to hang with us, other readers, and enjoy the beverage of your choice. If you’re interested then holler “in” in the comments, so we get a rough idea of numbers.