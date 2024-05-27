Salman Khan had no Eid release this year, but he has set the stage for an exciting 2025 with the announcement of his upcoming film Sikandar. The Bollywood superstar is teaming up with renowned director AR Murugadoss for this highly anticipated action thriller. Filming is slated to begin in June.

A major point of curiosity for fans regarding action films is the identity of the villain.

Sathyaraj To Play The Villain In Salman Khan’s Sikandar?

According to a recent interview with journalist-turned-producer Chithra Laksmanan, South Indian star Sathyaraj, famed for his role as Kattapa in Baahubali, will be the antagonist in Sikandar.

In the interview, Chithra Laksmanan shared insights into Sathyaraj’s upcoming projects. Laksmanan, a well-known journalist who has transitioned into roles as a producer, director, and actor, has collaborated with several notable South Indian actors such as Sivaji, Vijayakanth, and Prabhu. During the discussion, he revealed that Sathyaraj is set to take on the villainous role in the Salman Khan starrer Sikandar.

Sikandar To Begin Filming In June

Reports from Pinkvilla confirm that filming for Sikandar will commence in June. The production will take place across multiple locations, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, and various sites in Europe. While the specific details of the filming schedule and exact locations are being kept under wraps, the excitement is palpable.

Murugadoss plans to prioritise the filming of the action sequences first. According to MidDay, the action directors are currently fine-tuning these high-intensity scenes. Salman Khan, known for performing his own stunts, is already preparing for the physical demands of the role. A source revealed, “Salman insists on doing action himself. He has modified his workout regimen to develop a chiseled physique.”

About Sikandar

Rashmika Mandanna, who has made a name for herself in Bollywood, is confirmed to play the female lead opposite Salman Khan in Sikandar. She shared her excitement about this project on her social media.

Sikandar marks AR Murugadoss’ return to Hindi cinema after an eight-year hiatus since Akira in 2016. The film also brings Salman Khan back together with producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The pair have previously collaborated on blockbuster hits like Kick, Judwaa, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

