Baby boomers will pay a combined £90billion in inheritance tax as an expected surge in deaths and frozen thresholds mean more will be hit by death duty, figures show.

Jason Hollands from broker Best Invest said people born at the height of the postwar baby boom would now be 76 with a number of them likely to die within the next decade, or so life expectancy would suggest.

He told the Telegraph: “Deaths from this generation will likely spike between 2026 and 2030, generating a surge in inheritances.”

Inflation, rising house prices and the “fiscal drag” effect of the Government’s freeze on thresholds along with surging deaths mean more families will be subject to inheritance tax (IHT).

The tax has to be paid if the value of your estate is above the £325,000 threshold unless you leave everything above that threshold to your spouse, civil partner, a charity or amateur sports club. Anything above the threshold is taxed at 40 percent.