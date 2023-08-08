Baby Keem fans can be expecting the rapper’s sophomore album soon, according to a recent declaration.

While performing at the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival in Montreal, Quebec on Saturday (August 5), the pgLang signee closed out his set by promising a new LP.

“New album coming soon, muthafuckas!” Keem said. “I love you all, and until next time – peace!”

Check out the clip below.

Baby Keem announced a new album at the end of his Osheaga set last night 👀 “New album coming soon, motherf—ers” pic.twitter.com/mwk2JOWDJo — Kurrco (@Kurrco) August 6, 2023

The announcement arrives just days after Baby Keem’s debut studio album, 2021’s Melodic Blue, was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on August 1.

The LP featured guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Don Toliver and Brent Faiyaz and debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 upon its arrival in September 2021. After selling 53,000 copies in its first week, the album actually sold nearly 5x more in its second week with a whopping 236,000 units. The album reached gold status in April 2022.

Not everyone is a Baby Keem fan, however. Last month, JPEGMAFIA sent a jab his way on the deluxe edition of his joint album with Danny Brown, SCARING THE HOES: DLC PACK.

“Bitch, I ain’t Baby Keem, my cousin ain’t gave me shit,” Peggy raps on the opening verse of the song, “NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO!”

Keem, whose cousin and pgLang label head is Kendrick Lamar, blew up in 2021 at the age of 20 following the release of his K.dot-featured single, “family ties.”

JPEGMAFIA referenced the alliance to stress his own struggles in the industry and how he had to claw his way past constant rejection. Whereas Keem was seemingly shot into space based off of just one co-sign, artists like Peggy and Danny Brown grinded for years before receiving any recognition.

Despite the shot, it is worth noting that Brown worked with the good kid, m.A.A.d city hitmaker during his come up. The two first appeared together on the A$AP Rocky collaboration, “1 Train,” in 2013.

A few years later, Danny featured Kendrick on his 2016 Atrocity Exhibition hit, “Really Doe.” While the two MCs have never had any friction, their teammates seemingly just might.