Baby Puree Recipes are easy and simple to make at home. Learn to make easy baby puree recipes – A collection of baby puree recipes with fruits and vegetables are included in this post with step by step pictures. These are simple homemade puree recipes which are nutritious and delicious.

Baby Puree Recipes should be simple yet nutritious at the same time it should be easily digestible for the little tummies. As a mother of 2 kids I have shared all my experiences here and I shot these recipes when I made baby food for them. Homemade baby food is more healthy and without preservatives so I always make it fresh and feed it.

Carrot Puree

Carrot puree for babies is a baby food made by cooking or steaming carrot and then grinding with water to form a puree. Suitable for for 4-9 months babies.

Ingredients

1 small carrot

water as needed

Method

Wash carrots.Trim the edges,Peel off the skin.Chop them roughly into small pieces.

Apple Puree

Apple Puree for Babies is a baby food made by cooking apple in water and then mashing it to form a puree. Ideal for 4-9 months babies.

Ingredients

1 small apple

1/4 cup water

Method

Take a small apple, wash it well. Cut it, remove the skin and seeds.

Steamed Banana Puree

Steamed Banana Puree is a very healthy and nutritious baby food made by mashing steamed nendran banana. Steamed Banana Puree is suitable 6+ month old babies and promotes weight gain & provides the necessary nutrients for a healthy growth.

Ingredients

1 small nendran banana

water or milk as needed

Method

Trim the edge of the banana.Cut the banana into 2 and steam cook for 10mins in medium flame.

Sweet Potato Puree

Sweet Potato Puree for Babies a tasty puree using sweet potatoes. This sweet potato puree can be given to babies after 8 months.

Ingredients

1 small sweet potato

1 cup water

Method

Rinse the sweet potato in water. Trim the edges first then scrap the skin. Cut into round slices.

Prunes Puree

Prunes Puree is a tangy sauce made by blending prunes soaked in water in mixer grinder to a puree consistency. Prunes Puree is an excellent remedy for constipation from babies to aged adults.

Pin

Ingredients

5 numbers prunes

3/4 cup hot water

Take dried prunes. Add hot water to it. Keep covered and Set aside for 15-20 mins.

Pin Transfer to a mixer jar and grind it to a smooth puree. Feed it as such or add any sweetener if you wish.

Pear Puree

Pear Puree for Babies is a baby food made by cooking pear and then grinding it to form a puree. Ideal for 6-9 months babies.

Ingredients

1 small pear

1 cup water

2 teaspoon milk (optional)

Wash the pear cut into half.Remove the seed and skin.

Pumpkin Puree

Pumpkin Puree for Babies is a baby food made by cooking pumpkin and then mashing & adding water it to form a puree. Ideal for 6-9 months babies.

Ingredients

1/2 cup pumpkin chopped

1 cup water

Method

Scrap out the skin,cut out the seed and discard them.Wash it well then cut into small pieces roughly.

Potato Puree / Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potato for Babies is a baby food made by cooking potato and then mashing it & adding with milk to form a puree. Ideal for 6-9 months babies.

Ingredients

1 small potato

1 cup water

2 teaspoon milk

Method

Rinse potatoes well to get rid of the mud that is sticking.Scrap out the skin, and discard them.Wash it well then cut into small pieces roughly.

Carrot Potato Beetroot Puree

Carrot Potato Beetroot Puree for Babies is a baby food made by cooking carrot, potato & beetroot and then mashing & adding water it to form a puree. Ideal for 6-9 months babies

Ingredients

1 small carrot

1/2 small potato

1/4 from small beetroot

water as needed

Method

Wash the veggies.I took 1 small carrot,1/2 from a small potato and 1/4 beetroot.Trim the edges,peel the skin and chop them into small cubes.

Steamed Apple Puree

Steamed Apple Puree Recipe for Babies is a baby food made by cooking apple and then mashing & adding milk it to form a puree. Ideal for 6-9 months babies.

Ingredients

1 small apple

2 teaspoon milk

Method

Take a small apple, wash it well.Cut it, remove the skin and seeds.

Carrot Potato Puree

Carrot Potato Puree is a baby food made by cooking carrot & potato and then grinding it to form a puree. It is is ideal for 6-9 months babies.

Ingredients

1 small carrot

1/2 small potato

1.4 teaspoon cumin seeds

a tiny pinch hing (optional)_

Method

Wash both the vegetables.Take 1 carrot,trim the edges,Peel off the skin.Take 1/2 potato,peel the skin.Chop them roughly into small pieces.

Pro Tips

Add water according to the consistency you want the puree to be.

You can add salt if you prefer. But it is advisable to avoid salt till 1 year.

You can mash it with spoon or blend in mixer or blender as per your baby’s preference.

You can either cook covered of pressure cook too. Cook covered to retain the nutrients.

Use breast milk till 1 year of age. I didn’t introduce formula milk to him so added water, but if you prefer you can use formula milk. After 1 year, you can use cows milk.

Milk or water is added just to thin the consistency for easy feeding.

The texture can vary according to your preference. You can blend using mixer for a fine puree, for semi fine use a blender and you can hand mash it too. But keep changing the texture from smooth to coarse as they grow up.

Do not drain the water after cooking. Use that water to make the puree.

Gradually change texture of fruit and vegetable purees as your baby learns to chew.

When choosing potatoes, get firm, white variety. And carrots and beets should be sweet and firm.

I always make the purees fresh and feed it. However you make the purees and freeze it about 5 days then thaw and warm it up before feeding. But I recommend making it fresh and consuming.

