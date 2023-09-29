If there is one thing there is a lot of when you have a big family… it’s baby showers! I have probably been to over 20 in my adulthood, not to mention had a baby shower thrown for me and two sprinkles over the years. It’s fair to say I’ve participated in my fair share of baby shower games.

While some people think baby shower games are silly and overrated, among our friends and family they are an absolute blast. I think this is partially because we have got amazing prizes on the line. Of course, now I am here to share some of my absolute favorite baby shower prize ideas with you.

Best Baby Shower Prize Ideas

Baby shower games are a fun way to break the ice, get guests involved, and add some excitement to the party. They can also be a great way to learn more about the mom-to-be and her baby.

All that said, having fun prizes is essential to encouraging and rewarding your guests for participating. When choosing prizes, it’s important to consider your budget, the theme of the shower, and the interests of your guests. Below are some creative and affordable baby shower prize ideas, from affordable and DIY options to prizes that match popular themes!

Affordable Prize Ideas

Gift cards: Gift cards are a great way to give your guests something they can use but won’t break the bank. You can find gift cards for just about any store or restaurant, so you’re sure to find something that everyone will appreciate. I’d go with Target or Starbucks.

Scratch Offs / Lottery Tickets: A cheap and fun prize, scratch off lottery tickets add a bit of excitement because you never know what you’ll win!

Homemade treats: If you’re on a tight budget, consider making your own prizes. For example, you could bake a batch of cookies or make them homemade salsa. This is a thoughtful and personal way to show your guests how much you care. An easy no bake method would be doing a cookie or brownie in a mason jar. Provide the mix and instructions in an easy to take home jar.

Dollar store treasures: You can find some great prizes at dollar stores, such as candles, picture frames, and candy baskets. You can also make little mason jar spa kits that include things like lip balm, nail file, face mask, etc. all for under $7 a jar.

Customized Candles: Purchase plain candles and decorate them with baby-themed stickers or labels. You can also make your own candles if you’re feeling crafty.

Personalized Items: Make your prizes truly memorable by incorporating personalized elements. Consider custom-made jewelry, keychains, or bookmarks that reflect the baby’s name or the shower theme. These items not only serve as a keepsake but also remind guests of the special day they were part of.

Pamper Kits: Everyone loves a touch of indulgence. Pamper kits complete with lotions, bath salts, facial masks, and other relaxation goodies are perfect prizes that add a touch of luxury to the baby shower.

DIY Baby Shower Prize Ideas

Handcrafted Soaps: Create homemade soaps with unique fragrances. You can use baby-themed molds or colors matching the baby shower theme. Package them in eco-friendly wrappers or small cloth bags.

Photo Memories: Buy plain photo frames and decorate them with motifs or quotes related to babies. Guests can then place memorable photos from the baby shower in them.

Crafted Bath Bombs: Making bath bombs is easier than most think. With some basic ingredients like baking soda, citric acid, essential oils, and molds, you can create delightful bath experiences for your guests.

Homemade Lip Balms: Using simple ingredients like coconut oil, beeswax, and essential oils, create personalized lip balms. This DIY gift not only ensures an organic product but also a thoughtful gesture.

Decorated Mason Jars: Mason jars can be decorated and filled with numerous things. From candies to bath salts or even layered cake mixes, they are versatile and always appreciated.

Gender-Neutral Prize Ideas for a Co-Ed Shower

Gift cards: Gift cards are always a safe bet for a co-ed shower, as they can be used by anyone. They are also great for a virtual baby shower as you can find many electronic gift cards you can send instantly to the winner. No snail mail required.

Experiences: Experiences are another great option for a co-ed shower. For example, you could give out gift certificates for a movie night, a cooking class, or a massage.

Food and drinks: Probably the easiest gender-neutral items are food and drinks because everyone must eat! Food and drinks are always a hit at baby showers, so consider giving out baskets of snacks, gift certificates to restaurants, or bottles of wine.

Prizes for Popular Baby Shower Themes

The dessert table at my garden-themed baby shower last year!

Woodland Creatures: If you’re hosting a woodland creatures-themed baby shower, give out prizes such as small stuffed animals (foxes, bears, hedgehogs, owls, etc.), candles with wood/forest scents, or little camping lanterns.

Baby Garden: For a garden-themed baby shower, give out prizes such as potted plants, gardening gloves, or wildflower seeds. Tiny gnome statues or pinwheels for gardens are also a great idea. Personal favorite: mini succulents make for adorable and affordable prizes. You can find mini succulents at garden centers or online, and they come in various shapes and colors.

Ahoy, It’s a Boy!: If you’re hosting a nautical-themed baby shower, consider giving out prizes such as beach towels, boat toys, or a gift certificate to a seafood restaurant.

Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star: For a celestial-themed baby shower, give out prizes such as star-shaped cookies, moon lamps, or a gift certificate to the movies (to see the stars).

Tea for Two: If you’re hosting a tea party-themed baby shower, give out prizes such as teacups, coffee mugs, or a gift certificate to a tearoom. You can also send guests home with tea cakes or custom tea cookies.

Baby Shower Game Ideas Built for Winners

Stumped on what games to play? You’ve got the best prize ideas above, but you are going to need games for everyone to compete in as well! Here are just a couple of ideas to get you started.

Guess the baby food: Blindfold guests and give them a spoon with a different flavor of baby food on it. They have to guess what flavor they are eating. You can make the game more challenging by using different types of baby food, such as purees, cereals, and yogurts.

Baby bucket list: Give each guest a piece of paper and a pen and ask them to write down one thing they think the new parents should do with their baby in the first year. Collect the papers and put them in a bucket. At the end of the shower, draw one paper out of the bucket and read the suggestion aloud. The new parents decide which is their favorite and whoever suggested it wins.

Baby shower bingo: Create bingo cards with baby-related items on them, such as diapers, wipes, bottles, pacifiers, and baby clothes. Guests can mark off the items as they are opened at the shower. The first guest to get five in a row wins.

Baby shower charades: Write down baby-related words or phrases on slips of paper and put them in a hat. Have guests take turns drawing a slip of paper and acting out the word or phrase for the other guests to guess.

Remember that it’s the thought that counts, and guests will appreciate the effort you put into making the prizes creative and special. No matter what your budget or the theme of your shower, there are many creative and affordable baby shower prizes to choose from. Just be sure to choose prizes that your guests will appreciate and enjoy.

You Might Also Enjoy:

BABY SHOWER RENTALS [1 WAY TO HAVE THE SHOWER OF YOUR DREAMS ON A BUDGET!]

65 BABY REGISTRY MUST-HAVES FOR 2023 [+ FREE PRINTABLE CHECKLIST]

13 AWESOME GENDER REVEAL PARTY GAMES: CREATIVE IDEAS GUESTS WILL LOVE!

Pin for Later – Baby Shower Prize Ideas [That Your Guests Will Absolutely Love!]