Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Program, The Public Interest Network DENVER — It feels like only yesterday that school let out for summer, but it’s already August, a month when millions of parents and students start a new term. To help them, as well as teachers and staff – from preschool to graduate school – make healthier, safer and greener choices, PIRG and Environment America’s experts have compiled tip guides addressing a variety of topics. Each of the experts listed below is available for interviews as well. Social media and Artificial intelligence (AI) advice R.J. Cross, [email protected], runs PIRG’s “Our Online Life” program and “Don’t Sell My Data” campaign. She focuses on data privacy issues and the commercialization of personal data in the digital age. Her work ranges from consumer harms, such as scams and data breaches, to manipulative targeted advertising and keeping kids safe online. She has appeared on CBS News and in numerous major national online and print outlets. NEW: How to help your kid spot misinformation on social media – As your children begin to access the internet, they are likely to be exposed to all kinds of misinformation, from sloppy AI content to inaccurate news or inflamed opinions. It’s important that your kids learn to recognize misinformation so they end up getting the most they can out of the internet.

Tip guide for keeping your personal data safe while using ChatGPT — The number of high school and college students using ChatGPT is rising sharply. Twenty-six percent of teens surveyed said they used it for their schoolwork in 2024, up from 13% in 2023. Whenever you interact with ChatGPT or any AI chatbot, you’re handing over your data to the company behind the screen, thereby incurring privacy and security risks. Healthy eating advice Liam Sacino, [email protected], works as PIRG’s public health advocate, focusing on issues that affect our food supply and the health of the country. Liam appeared most recently in Crain’s Chicago Business calling on McDonald’s executives to phase out the routine use of antibiotics in the company’s beef supply. NEW: How to Choose a Healthy, Dye-Free Cereal for Your Child – Cereal is a quick option for busy mornings, but many brands are loaded with sugar, artificial colors and ingredients that don’t do growing bodies any favors. This guide helps parents choose food options for their children that are tasty but also healthy. Safe school drinking water advice John Rumpler, [email protected], directs Environment America’s efforts to protect our kids’ drinking water from toxic threats including lead and PFAS chemicals. For more than 20 years, John has worked at the forefront of a wide range of clean water issues. He has appeared on CBS News and in numerous major national online and print outlets. Consumer finance advice

Teresa Murray, [email protected], is the director of PIRG’s Consumer Watchdog program. She has written or overseen reports and analyses on topics including price gouging during emergencies, toxic consumer products and scams targeting consumers. She’s passionate about educating people about predatory tactics they may face when they’re vulnerable. Prior to joining PIRG in 2020, Teresa worked as a business journalist and consumer columnist for more than 20 years for Ohio’s largest daily newspaper. Her work with PIRG has been featured by media outlets including CNN, NPR, the New York Times and the Los Angeles Times.