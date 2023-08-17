Before you grab another image off Google for your newsletter or other materials in your classroom, check out our back-to-school clipart bundle! It features 87 free PNGs that you’re welcome to use on student materials, newsletters, school social media, and more. (We only ask that you don’t sell any materials featuring these illustrations). Just fill out the form to get your bundle.

All of the illustrations are created by the talented Denise Holmes. When you download the bundle, you’ll find:

Teacher Clipart

Look at these friendly faces! Wouldn’t you like to see them at your next faculty meeting? Use these free teacher illustrations on student materials, newsletters, school social media, and more.

Student Clipart

Use the student clipart in our bundle to represent the diverse kiddos in your own classroom.

Newsletter Clipart

This bundle also includes free spirit week clipart, lunch menu clipart, field trip clipart, back to school night clipart, and more.

School Supplies Clipart

You’ll also receive pencil clipart, stapler clipart, laptop clipart, and more classroom supplies.

Even More Back to School Clipart

We’ve also included clipart for more common school scenarios, such as packing your backpack, cleaning your desk, and more.

We hope you love this clipart bundle! Would you like to see us offer more teacher clipart? Drop us a note to tell us what would be helpful—we’d love to provide more!