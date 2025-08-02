Delta said it’s using AI to set prices. Ronen Tivony/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Delta was met with swift backlash when it said it was ramping up its plans to use AI to set fares.

It showed a challenge companies face with satisfying shareholders and consumers when it comes to AI.

Industry experts said AI adoption requires transparency and a focus on improving the customer experience.

When Delta last month said it was ramping up its use of AI to set fares, the backlash from customers was swift.

It demonstrated a common problem companies face in the age of AI: how to adopt new technology (and brag about it to please shareholders) without freaking out consumers.

Delta has said it is not using AI to set different prices for different individuals based on their personal data. Instead, the airline says AI is being used to improve existing dynamic pricing practices that are already used across the industry.

“There is no fare product Delta has ever used, is testing, or plans to use that targets customers with individualized offers based on personal information or otherwise,” the company said in a statement provided to Business Insider.

Travelers were still spooked. Online, they complained about the potential for price gouging, and lawmakers sent a letter demanding answers from Delta, citing concerns about data privacy and the potential for price discrimination.

“It sounds very dystopian to me,” Brent McDonald, a lawyer based in Salt Lake City and a frequent Delta flyer, told Business Insider. McDonald said in cities like Salt Lake, which is a major hub for Delta, there are not a lot of options for direct flights.

“With that monopoly power, it could be very abusive to use AI to maximize the amount of money they’ll get from each customer,” he said.

Tim Sanders, vice president of research insights at G2, told Business Insider, “When you say you have artificial intelligence in a consumer product, it raises red flags with consumers.”

Investors, on the other hand, tend to love it since it can lead to efficiency gains.

“Delta, in an effort to impress its investors, stepped into a PR backlash,” he said.

Industry experts who spoke to Business Insider said Delta’s lack of details in its initial public discussions of using AI led some consumers to worry about potential worst-case scenarios.

On Investor Day in November, Delta said about 1% of its network had fares set using AI. Delta President Glen Hauenstein said, “The initial results show amazingly favorable unit revenues” and that, eventually, “we will have a price that’s available on that flight, on that time to you, the individual.”