Abstract

Infection by the endosymbiotic bacteria Wolbachia (Ehrlichiaceae) has been recorded in a wide variety of arthropods, including spiders. Within the order Araneae, there are previous reports of Wolbachia infection in Synspermiata spiders. Herein, we assess the presence of Wolbachia in the genera Physocyclus (Pholcidae) and Loxosceles (Sicariidae) through molecular studies using the mitochondrial marker Cytochrome c oxidase 1 (CO1). We detected the presence of this bacteria in one Physocyclus species and seven Loxosceles species from Mexico. Our findings represent the fifth record for the family Pholcidae and the first records for the family Sicariidae, being all first records of Wolbachia in spiders from Mexico. Combining these results with previous works, Wolbachia infection in spiders has been recorded in 19 families, 70 genera, and 122 species. The Linyphiidae family has the highest number of species reported with Wolbachia infections, with 43 species across 27 genera. Within Synspermiata spiders, Wolbachia has now been documented within: Dysderidae, Pholcidae, Telemidae, and Sicariidae families, being the last having the most records with seven species.

Navarro Rodríguez, Claudia Isabel, Alejandro Valdez Mondragón, Alma Rosa Juárez Sánchez, y Samuel Nolasco Garduño. 2025. «Bacteria in Spiders? Presence of Wolbachia (Rickettsiales, Ehrlichiaceae) in Synspermiata Spiders, Including the First Record for the Family Sicariidae (Araneae)». ACTA ZOOLÓGICA MEXICANA (N.S.) 41 (1):1-14. https://doi.org/10.21829/azm.2025.4112720.