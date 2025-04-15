An April poll shows President Donald Trump is losing his biggest polling advantage over Democrats.

“Bad news for the White House per @EchelonInsights,” wrote Snapchat host Peter Hamby. “Dems are now tied with Republicans on the question of who would do a better job on inflation and the cost of living.”

Digital monitoring company Echelon Insights’ April 2025 Voter Omnibus package revealed that “on the issue of inflation and cost of living,” Trump and Democrats now share 43% approval. It also showed Trump’s overall approval going negative with 51% disapproving and 47% approving, only four months into his term, which is commonly considered still within the White House “honeymoon phase” for many presidents.

Additionally, 48% of respondents say Donald Trump “does not have a thorough plan and end-goal for tariffs, compared with 42% who say he does.”

This marks a change from February, when Pew Research Center reported about three-quarters of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents (73%) expected the economy to be better a year into President Donald Trump’s second term. Last year, Gallup reported the the economy to be the “most important” issue to the 2024 election vote, which promises problems for Republicans leading the US House in the midterms if the economy remains voters’ highest priority.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris lost the November election mere weeks after the same poll reported “voters view Donald Trump as better able than Kamala Harris to handle the economy, 54% versus 45%.”

House Majority PAC Communication Director CJ Warnke posted on X that Echelon Insights information mirrors other polling over the last two weeks “consistently show[ing] Trump’s Econ approval sinking lower and lower. Echelon: -8% CBS/YouGov: -12% Fabrizio Ward: -8% Navigator Research: -13% Morning Consult: -3% Economist/YouGov: -10%.”

