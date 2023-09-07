A Bronx man named Bahsid McLean, who was arrested for allegedly murdering his mom and then taking a selfie with her decapitated head is reportedly serving 25 years to life. He was married to a woman who allegedly beat their 4-year-old son to death.

Over the years, the viral photo of Bahsid posing with his mom’s head by his side has surfaced on social media several times as users have urged one another to not circulate or view the image which can be extremely traumatic for some.

Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Bahsid McLean took a selfie with his mom’s decapitated head

Warning: Disturbing content

A Bronx man named Bashid is facing 25 years to life in prison for allegedly murdering his mother. Tanya Byrd, 52, fell victim to the heinous crime that occurred in February 2013. Bahsid was convicted in November 2016.

According to BET, the convict reportedly explained the graphic details surrounding his mother’s murder in a video statement played at the court.

Bahsid said his friend identified as William Morris allegedly killed his mother in the Bronx apartment while he cut her body into several pieces using a power saw.

He allegedly felt “obligated” to dismember his mother’s body. “If you can kill somebody, you should be able to cut them up too,” McLean said on tape. “If you can’t do that if you don’t have the stomach to cut them up, then you’re a coward,” Bahsid said.

Son claimed he heard voices in his head

During the trial for his mother’s murder, Bahsid reportedly claimed he had voices in his head since he was a kid.

His attorney, Lynn Calvacca, tried to argue that jurors should acquit Bahsid by “reason of mental defect or disease” as he was “broken,” reports the Daily Mail.

He allegedly spent most of his life in different mental facilities. BET reports he was not afraid of prison as he would “no longer be taking his medication and he would be able to go to another universe in his own mind.”

“That’s how I cope. I disappear in my mind, Bahsid said in his statement.

His wife was arrested for allegedly killing their son

Bahsid and Zarah Coombs were reportedly married and they shared a son, Zamair.

Zamair was four years old when his mother allegedly beat him to death with a broomstick when he couldn’t handle an egg and dropped it accidentally.

Zarah was arrested in January 2017 for the gruesome death of her son, who was allegedly left for dead in a plastic storage bin filled with water.