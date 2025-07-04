Bhojpuri beats echo in Caribbean nation
Sharing a video of the musical welcome on his official X account, PM Modi wrote: “Bhojpuri Chautaal echoes in Trinidad & Tobago!” The vibrant welcome reflected the strong cultural connection between the Indian diaspora and their ancestral roots. The Chautaal style of singing and drumming is popular in Bhojpuri-speaking regions of India and continues to hold importance among Indo-Trinidadian communities.
Indian diaspora receives praise from PM Modi
During his engagements in Port of Spain, PM Modi met members of the Indian community and appreciated their role in the country’s development. He noted their continued bond with Indian culture despite being generations away from the homeland.
“Many people from India made their way to Trinidad & Tobago years ago. Over the years, they distinguished themselves in several fields and are enriching Trinidad & Tobago’s development journey. At the same time, they have retained a connection with India and are also passionate about Indian culture. Grateful to the local Indian community for an unforgettable welcome in Port of Spain,” PM Modi posted on X.
Interaction with young achievers from the diaspora
PM Modi also met Shankar Ramjattan, Nicholas Maraj, and Vince Mahato — winners of the Bharat Ko Janiye (Know India) Quiz in Trinidad & Tobago. He shared a photo from the interaction, saying, “Met youngsters Shankar Ramjattan, Nicholas Maraj and Vince Mahato, who are winners of the Bharat Ko Janiye (Know India) Quiz in Trinidad & Tobago. This Quiz has generated widespread participation across the world and deepened the connect of our diaspora with India.”
First bilateral visit since 1999
This is PM Modi’s first visit to Trinidad and Tobago as Prime Minister, and it is also the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country since 1999. The visit is taking place at the invitation of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and is part of Modi’s five-nation tour from July 2 to July 9.
Strengthening ties through official talks
During the two-day visit from July 3 to July 4, PM Modi is scheduled to hold talks with President Christine Carla Kangaloo and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. The discussions will focus on strengthening cooperation in key sectors such as digital finance, renewable energy, health, and information technology.The Indian High Commission in Port of Spain welcomed the Prime Minister with a post on X: “Welcome to Trinidad & Tobago, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji!!”