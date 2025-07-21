Family and friends of Bailey McCourt gathered Saturday night to remember the Kelowna mother of two, weeks after she was killed in a daylight attack in a parking lot.

The memorial was held at the Mission Sports Field, with attendees sharing memories, and tying posters as well as pictures of the 32-year-old to baseball diamond fences.

McCourt’s mother, Karen Fehr, says the place held great significance to her and her daughter.

“She grew up on the fields first on the coast and then we lived here. She started playing ball at High Noon Ball Park for the kids,” Fehr told Global News. “Whenever she didn’t play, then I played the other nights. Everyone here knows her.”

“Finding out the Bats for a Cause tournament was going on this weekend, which is a really important tournament to all the ball players here, raising money for the children’s hospital, it was a no brainer.”

McCourt was brutally attacked back on July 4 in a parking lot, later succumbing to her injuries in hospital.

Her estranged husband, James Plover, was arrested after the attack and now faces a charge of second-degree murder in the case.

It is alleged Plover attacked McCourt with a hammer, just a short time after being convicted of domestic violence charges in Kelowna courtroom.

The identities of the victims in the earlier case are protected by a publication ban.

Family members including Fehr have expressed anger and sadness over McCourt’s death.

They are demanding judicial change, as Plover was granted bail after the convictions.

“If this could be the one to give us a reason to actually change [laws], I might be able to find a little bit more peace in what happened,” said Fehr. “Women have been waiting and waiting for the change we need when it comes to violence against us.”

Plover remains in custody and is due back in court on Sept. 16.