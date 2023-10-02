The visitors led through Charlie Knowles’ strike but Morda were not to be denied and Bailey maintained his rich streak of form with an 88th minute equaliser.

Manager Mike O’Reilly said: “It was a very tough game in difficult conditions against a good team. To concede and then show the fight to score the equaliser so late in the game shows our mentality.”

Gobowen Celtic ended second best in a 4-2 defeat at home to Ludlow Town.

Luke Dwyer and Ed Rogers netted for Celtic while doubles from Jack Marston and Jordan Morris ensured the south Shropshire side the spoils.

Asa Dean scored as Ellesmere Rangers battled to a first point of the season with a 1-1 draw at Newport Town who struck through Jack Sweeney.

Action from Morda United’s draw with Dawley Town. Picture by Nick Evans-Jones.

OTHER NEWS:

Tom Ash’ strike was scant consolation as St Martins were thrashed 7-1 at home to Haughmond.

Cameron Murdoch led the rout with a hat-trick while Jack Sharpe, Luke Mason, Lewis Bloor and Lewis Speake struck.

Nick Crouch scored a consolation as Weston Rhyn fell to a 5-1 defeat at home to SAHA who were led to glory by hat-trick hero Callum Davies and goals from Nathan Turner and Sam Carter

Morda United Development also crashed to a 5-1 defeat with Kaleem Ramzan starring with a hat-trick as Ercall Evolution Aces eased to victory with Ethan Banks and Armin Elyasi also netting.

Llanymynech proved no match for Meole Brace 1906 with Neil Prescott’s effort scant consolation in a 6-1 defeat with Ben Bound starring with four goals and Liam Bond completing the rout.