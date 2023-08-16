Season 7 of The Great Australian Bake Off may be done (well done, bakers!) but the cooking obsession for us does not end there. We have one more recipe to share with you for Bake Off at Home, courtesy of contestant Sandra Walter. Here, she has shared her recipe for a gluten free lime polenta cake. Yum!

When writing about her gluten free cake recipe, Walter shared that she “roasted some plums to serve with the cake but any roasted fruit would work along with a big dollop of Greek yoghurt”.

“I use Makrut limes when I’ve have them in my garden and their flavour is amazing. But you might need to juice an extra Tahitian lime from the fridge to have enough juice to make the syrup. “This is a delicate cake, as there’s no flour, so handle it gently. I would recommend cutting the cake straight out of the fridge just before you serve it up,” she said over email.

Bake Off at Home: Sandra’s gluten free cake recipe

Bake off at Home. Gluten free cake recipe.

What you’ll need for your gluten free cake recipe:

Cake

200g unsalted butter (extra for greasing pan)

200g light brown sugar

220g almond meal/flour

110g fine polenta (instant polenta)

1 teaspoon salt

1 ½ teaspoon baking powder (make sure its gluten free)

3 large eggs

Zest of 2 large limes

Syrup

Juice of 2 limes above

125g pure icing sugar

Directions for your gluten free cake recipe: