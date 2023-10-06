





In 2020, the Browns were riding high. Sure, Cleveland had taken a bitter loss to the Chiefs in the AFC divisional round, but quarterback Baker Mayfield had established himself as one of football’s most talented young quarterbacks — even without the services of injured wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

However, the Browns’ balloon popped in 2021. Mayfield hurt his shoulder and badly regressed, while Beckham’s usage diminished. Cleveland waived the receiver on Nov. 8 of that year, and he went on to win Super Bowl LVI with the Rams.

Where does Mayfield and Beckham’s relationship stand two years later? On Friday, the Buccaneers quarterback told ESPN analyst and former Colts punter Pat McAfee that he and the receiver, now with the Ravens, are on good terms.

Pat McAfee to Baker Mayfield: "Are you and Odell friends?" Baker opens up on him and OBJ squashing their beef. pic.twitter.com/COGj8b7Nce — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 6, 2023

“We’re good now,” Mayfield said to McAfee, who admitted he hesitated to bring the subject up. “We’re good now and that’s part of me growing as a person. I think normally I would hold a lot of grudges, but no, we’re good. We squashed that.”

Relations between Mayfield and Beckham soured so completely in ’21 that Beckham’s father, former LSU running back Odell Beckham Sr., posted a video on Instagram depicting Mayfield missing Beckham Jr. repeatedly in game situations.

Both Tampa Bay and Baltimore are 3-1 this season, while an injury-riddled Browns team is 2-2.







