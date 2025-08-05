Image credit: WAM/Website

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced an increase in flight frequencies to Baku, Azerbaijan, and Tbilisi, Georgia, in response to growing demand for affordable and direct travel from the UAE capital to popular leisure destinations.

The airline now operates six weekly non-stop flights between Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport and Baku’s Heydar Aliyev International Airport. The new schedule includes flights every Tuesday through Sunday, offering greater flexibility for travellers visiting the Azerbaijani capital.

Starting August 7, the airline will also ramp up services to Tbilisi International Airport to eight weekly flights, including double daily service on Thursdays. The additional flights are expected to boost connectivity between Abu Dhabi and Georgia’s cultural and economic hub, a WAM report said.

Commitment to regional growth

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said: “The increased frequencies to both Baku and Tbilisi reflect our ongoing commitment to strengthening our regional network while delivering greater convenience, flexibility, and value to our customers. These two vibrant cities remain popular among UAE residents and visitors alike.”

He added that the enhanced schedules will further reinforce travel and tourism ties between the UAE and these destinations, while offering a more seamless and accessible travel experience.

Network expansion continues

The airline continues to grow its route network from Abu Dhabi, with recent additions including Almaty in Kazakhstan and Yerevan in Armenia. These new routes align with Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s broader strategy to expand in high-demand leisure and cultural markets across the region.

Since its launch, the low-cost carrier has focused on providing budget-friendly options and direct connections, supporting both tourism and economic links between the UAE and emerging destinations.