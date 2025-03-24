Theodore Roosevelt, 26th President of the United States, and I share a few commonalities: we were born a few blocks from each other in Manhattan, we both attended Columbia University, we both call Oyster Bay, N.Y. our hometown, and we both share a strong belief in American exceptionalism.

Roosevelt understood that sometimes the greatest human achievements require bold leadership, diplomacy and cooperation. He demonstrated this through his approach to the Panama Canal, which had a lasting impact on U.S.-Latin American relations and served as a vital link to transform global trade and usher in an era of unprecedented economic growth. In the same way that the engineering prowess of the U.S. connected the Atlantic and Pacific, less than a century later, the U.S. utilized that same spirit of ingenuity and led the world in harnessing the power of the internet, revolutionizing industries and driving global prosperity.

As we enter a new presidential term in the U.S. (an era economists are calling the “Fourth Industrial Revolution”), we can further U.S. interests through leadership in low Earth orbit (LEO) while simultaneously fostering a spirit of international cooperation and commercialization in space. Just as the Panama Canal became a symbol of American leadership and a vital artery for global trade, LEO will become the pathway to scientific discovery, economic growth and peaceful coexistence — if the U.S. maintains thoughtful leadership and fosters international cooperation and new technological development. It will also serve as the launching pad for lunar, Mars and deep space exploration. To maintain our position as a global leader in the 21st century, the U.S. must embrace a new model of leadership in LEO, one that combines American ingenuity and entrepreneurship with a commitment to international and commercial cooperation, ensuring our national security through geopolitical leadership, exponential industrial and technology growth, and the advancement of civilization.

The U.S. must commit to enabling a nurturing environment for the commercial space sector by streamlining regulations, providing companies access to government data and resources, and supporting the development of a commercial space station. To begin, there must be a comprehensive review of existing regulations to remove unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles. There is currently no framework for managing new space activities outside existing federal regulations. The U.S. needs a single point of approval for space operations to ensure compliance with international treaty obligations, with a light-touch regulatory approach that offers stability and transparency.

For safe operations, the nation and the world need a more robust space traffic coordination system. With humans on orbit, it is critical to track where they are and where they are going to avoid potential threats from other spacecraft. While the Traffic Coordination System for Space (TraCSS) system at the Department of Commerce provides some coordination, the U.S. must be more active in de-conflicting orbital activities involving crewed missions.

Access to essential government data, such as satellite imagery and space debris tracking, is also key. Providing commercial space companies with this type of information will enhance their operational capabilities. This data exchange can be further facilitated through partnerships between the government and commercial enterprises allowing businesses to utilize publicly owned resources for innovation.

Finally, prioritizing the development of a commercial space station will create a hub for advanced manufacturing, scientific research and on-orbit computing. The government can encourage investment through public-private partnerships and grants, enabling a new model that combines public and private efforts. Building on the success of the International Space Station, this approach will ensure a seamless transition to an era where commercial industry leads in LEO.

Building a global LEO marketplace

A thriving LEO economy, driven by U.S. innovation and leadership, will be a cornerstone of 21st century economic growth. Just as the internet revolutionized industries and fueled economic growth in the late 20th century, LEO has the potential to unlock unprecedented economic opportunities. By fostering a vibrant commercial space sector, the U.S. can cultivate a new wave of high-skilled jobs at home, spur investment in cutting-edge technologies and enhance American competitiveness in critical sectors such as telecommunications, remote sensing and artificial intelligence. This will strengthen economies worldwide by creating a global marketplace for space-based goods and services.

A robust and continuous LEO presence is critical to U.S. national security and global leadership. LEO-based technologies are vital for enhancing surveillance capabilities, ensuring resilient communication networks and improving navigation systems. By maintaining a leading role in LEO, the U.S. can safeguard the high ground in LEO by providing leadership globally and ensuring our adversaries do not operate uncontested. This will not only protect American interests but also contribute to a more secure and interconnected global society. Just as the initial development of GPS technology for military purposes ultimately revolutionized civilian life and spurred economic growth, advancements in LEO will have profound implications for both national security and economic prosperity.

It won’t be easy though. International cooperation in LEO presents unique complexities, especially in the geopolitical climate right now. Navigating differing national interests, fostering trust among partners and building strong alliances with like-minded nations who share our values and strategic interests will be crucial for ensuring the long-term success of cooperation in LEO. To address these complexities, regular diplomatic dialogue focused on space exploration can help identify common goals and address concerns quickly. The U.S. should also seek to strengthen alliances with nations that share our values and interests in the domain through joint missions and research initiatives. These efforts not only reinforce partnerships but also create a united front in tackling global challenges on Earth and off-planet. And we, as a nation, must pursue multilateral agreements that establish norms of behavior and rules of engagement in space. Such agreements can help mitigate conflicts, promote cooperation in the responsible use of space resources, ensure safety in operations, and protect the space environment, while aligning the interests of various stakeholders.

The U.S. and the world stand at a pivotal moment in the new space race. By embracing a bold vision that combines American ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit with a commitment to international cooperation, we will unlock LEO’s full potential, ensuring it becomes a domain of peace, prosperity and progress for all humankind. In the same way that the U.S. led the world with the development and deployment of the International Space Station, we must lead the world in this new era by quickly setting our path in LEO and providing a new direction to the world with the deployment and utilization of commercial space stations.

Tejpaul Bhatia is the Chief Revenue Officer of Axiom Space.

