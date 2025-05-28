In a dramatic turn for wildlife Conservation, bald eagles and ospreys are making an extraordinary comeback in Pennsylvania. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Anthony R. Wood, the latest data from the Pennsylvania Bird Atlas reveals more than 400 eagle nests already identified across the state—and it’s only year two of the five-year project.

Back in the early 1980s, the entire state had just two known eagle pairs. By 2009, that number had climbed to 275. Now, with over 40 confirmed nests in Philadelphia and its neighboring counties alone, including four within the city itself, the recovery of these majestic birds is nothing short of astounding.

Ospreys are also thriving. Once nearly gone, their numbers jumped from 14 to 148 nests between the first two atlas projects. The current census has already counted at least 229 osprey nests, a number that’s still growing.

These impressive gains are largely thanks to Conservation laws like the Endangered Species Act and ongoing monitoring efforts like the Bird Atlas, which tracks nesting species across roughly 5,000 grid blocks in the state. The atlas is supported by groups such as the Pennsylvania Game Commission and the Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, and it informs vital policy decisions that help protect local ecosystems.

Bird enthusiasts and citizen scientists are encouraged to participate by submitting sightings through the eBird app or using paper forms provided by local coordinators. Anyone can help, and every report contributes to the broader mission of protecting nesting species from the threats of urbanization, pollution, and Climate change.

If you care about protecting wildlife, now’s the time to get involved. Help track these powerful birds and Support efforts to preserve the wild spaces they need to thrive.

This article by Nicholas Vincent was first published by One Green Planet on 23 May 2025. Lead Image: Image Credit :ArtesiaID/Shutterstock.



Wildlife in catastrophic decline

The 73% decline in vertebrate wildlife populations during the last 50 years (mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish), is primarily driven by human activities that threaten biodiversity.

Habitat Loss and Degradation – human activities like deforestation, urbanization, and agriculture have led to the destruction and fragmentation of natural habitats, reducing the space and resources available for wildlife.

Pollution – air, water, and soil pollution from industrial activities, agriculture, and other sources can harm wildlife directly or indirectly by affecting their habitats and food sources.

Climate Change – changing weather patterns, rising temperatures, and sea levels are disrupting ecosystems and impacting species’ ability to adapt and survive.

Overexploitation of Resources – unsustainable hunting, fishing, and logging practices can lead to the depletion of populations and the loss of biodiversity.

Invasive Species – the introduction of non-native species can disrupt ecosystems, compete with native species, and threaten their survival.

Help to protect wildlife by donating as little as $5. Our conservation partners spend at least 80 percent of the money raised on actual fieldwork rather than administration and fundraising.