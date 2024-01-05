Thanks to the modding community, the Forgotten Realms in Baldur’s Gate 3 got a little more dangerous. Now, instead of worrying about some NPC trying to use magic against you, you’ll also need to be on the lookout for bullets flying your way.
Thanks to an IGN report, we know that Palmaman33, a Neux Modder, uploaded multiple mods that include various modern-day guns. Some of these include the Glock 19, AKM, and a few others. Anyone in your party can equip these guns, and each one packs a serious punch.
What makes this even funnier is that the Baldur’s Gate 3 community loves the idea of Asterion carrying a fully loaded weapon. In all of the thumbnails for the file, you can see what seems to be Astarion handing you a giant gun.
Some players have even gone to X/Twitter to voice their share their thoughts about some of their party members having guns. One user wrote, “Who gave this guy a f****ng gun I can’t breathe.” At the same time, other players decided it might be smarter to give characters like Gortash a gun instead.
For more Baldur’s Gate 3 news, check out our story on how Larian Studios is annoyed by the Xbox bans regarding explicit videos and our story on Baldur’s Gate 3 winning Game of the Year at the Steam Awards.