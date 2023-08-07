Wizards are mostly here for their AoE, though their wider range of spells does allow them to contribute to the “be ready for anything” approach this party is built for. While I would usually go for Barbarians in the frontline of a slightly squishier party, Fighters are more capable of adjusting to emerging combat situations, which is what you’re looking for in this party.

Melee Masters

Paladin, Cleric, Rogue, Monk

Though this isn’t the most efficient party comp out there, it is an interesting option for those looking to maximize their melee damage potential.

Paladins are essentially the tanks in this set-up, though they can throw out valuable support spells when asked to do so. Similarly, the Cleric is your go-to healer, but they’re just tanky enough to stay in the fight when called upon to do so.

Ultimately, both of those classes are there to support the Monk. Though I think that Monks are a bit weak at the moment, they can unleash some devastating melee might when you properly compensate for their lack of natural defenses. Well, that’s what the Paladin and Cleric are here to do. Use those classes to support the Monk’s melee assaults, and you’ll be able to get the most out of that high DPS class.

I’m going with a Rogue for the final spot since they tend to make the most out of the distractions that melee classes provide. You can also roll out with a Fighter if you really want to get in everyone’s face, though the Rogue typically finds themselves in a good position to finish off those enemies that survive the strong initial blows our other characters will be dishing out.