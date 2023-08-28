

Despite previous announcements to the contrary, Baldur’s Gate 3 might still allow for split-screen on Xbox Series S – but not until after launch at the earliest.



Last week, developer Larian Studios brought the good news that it has found a way to get its smash hit RPG out on Xbox Series X/S by the end of the year, thanks to some help from Microsoft. The big problem came from the fact that Larian couldn’t get split-screen to work on the Series S, and the fact that Microsoft has a rule in place that means games have to be the same, at least features wise, across both Series X and S. Microsoft is apparently letting the game launch on Series S without split-screen, making it sound like those with the digital only console wouldn’t have access to the feature at all. But in a new tweet from Xbox, it turns out that it could still get split-screen, you’ll just have to wait a while.



“To answer some questions we’re getting, we’ll continue to work with Larian to explore the addition of split-screen on Series S post launch,” wrote the official Xbox Twitter account, following its announcement that Baldur’s Gate 3 would be coming to the console later this year. This obviously isn’t an outright guarantee that the Series S version of the game will be getting split-screen, but it’s hopefully a step in the right direction at the very least.



While we don’t know exactly when Baldur’s Gate 3 will arrive on Xbox, we do know that it will be available on PS5 September 6, the same day Starfield receives its general release on PC and Series X/S. I’m sure that’ll be nice and healthy for those that still think the console wars exist!



Baldur’s Gate 3 received its first major patch last week, and it addressed over 1000 bugs, balancing/ flow issues, and a whole lot more.

