Your Baldur’s Gate 3 takes you to many places to perform deeds: some heroic, some nefarious. Evidently, there are people who like what you’ve done, so much so that they’ve offered to join your cause, all the way to the very end. Our guide discusses the Baldur’s Gate 3 Gather Your Allies quest. We talk about the characters and factions that will fight alongside you in the final battle. Likewise, please be aware that this article contains spoilers.

How to complete Gather Your Allies in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Baldur’s Gate 3 Gather Your Allies quest begins in earnest once you learn the true threat of the forces that you’re facing. From there, various NPCs and groups will promise you their aid down the line. You do need to make key decisions for that to happen.

Our Baldur’s Gate 3 Gather Your Allies guide lists down the ones that we were able to unlock during our playthrough. We also note their respective uses in the climactic battle, which takes place after you complete the Free Orpheus quest. This special skill–“Call Forth Allies“–can be seen just above the icons for your weapons on your action bar. Using it allows you to summon additional units during combat. You must keep them alive as, otherwise, their deaths would mean that you won’t be able to summon them again.

Bear in mind that this list isn’t complete. Although we’ve seen different outcomes for various quests, but we weren’t able to follow some of those branching paths up to the finale.

Look at all the friends you’ve made along the way.

Volo the Bard

Unlock method: Rescue Volo in the Goblin Camp during Act 1. He’s in need of help again in Act 3, and you’ll find him in the southwestern portion of the Lower City.

Rescue Volo in the during Act 1. He’s in need of help again in Act 3, and you’ll find him in the southwestern portion of the Lower City. Summon: None – No action needed.

Battle-Ready Owlbear and Dammon

Owlbear unlock method – Kill the Mama Owlbear in the cave in Act 1, but spare the Owlbear Cub. Rescue it and have it remember your scent once you reach the Goblin Camp (i.e. it’s being chased in the chicken minigame). Later, in a camp scene, be kind and feed it when it approaches you.

– Kill the Mama Owlbear in the cave in Act 1, but spare the Owlbear Cub. Rescue it and have it remember your scent once you reach the Goblin Camp (i.e. it’s being chased in the chicken minigame). Later, in a camp scene, be kind and feed it when it approaches you. Dammon unlock method – Dammon is in the Druid Grove, and he plays a pivotal role in Karlach’s romance/quest . You can prevent his untimely demise by saving the Tiefling refugees in Act 1 and ensuring that Isobel stays alive in Act 2.

– Dammon is in the Druid Grove, and he plays a pivotal role in . You can prevent his untimely demise by in Act 1 and ensuring that Isobel stays alive in Act 2. Summon: Battle-Ready Owlbear – Your Owlbear Cub is now fully-grown… and fully-armored.

– Your Owlbear Cub is now fully-grown… and fully-armored. Note: We’re combining these two in one entry. As far as we can tell, Dammon remarks that he’s the one who outfitted the Owlbear Cub with plate armor. His survival might be necessary.

Barcus Wroot and Wulbren

Unlock method (needs confirmation): You can save Barcus Wroot in the Blighted Village in Act 1. You then need to help out the enslaved gnomes when you take on True Soul Nere in Grymforge. Later in Act 2, talk to Barcus Wroot in Last Light Inn, and make sure you rescue Wulbren in Moonrise Towers .

You can save Barcus Wroot in the Blighted Village in Act 1. You then need to help out the enslaved gnomes when you take on in Grymforge. Later in Act 2, talk to Barcus Wroot in Last Light Inn, and make sure you rescue Wulbren in . Summon: Unknown – Needs confirmation.

Armored Owlbear… ’nuff said.

Halsin

Unlock method: Rescue Halsin in the Goblin Camp during Act 1, then fully recruit him by completing his objectives in Act 2.

Rescue Halsin in the Goblin Camp during Act 1, then by completing his objectives in Act 2. Summon: None – He’s a regular party member/companion.

Florrick

Unlock method: You’ll encounter Counselor Florrick during Act 1 and 2. If she’s still alive come Act 3, she’ll be a captive in Wyrm’s Rock Prison. Head over there and break her out before she’s executed.

You’ll encounter Counselor Florrick during Act 1 and 2. If she’s still alive come Act 3, she’ll be a captive in Wyrm’s Rock Prison. Head over there and break her out before she’s executed. Summon: Florrick’s Cohort – High-defense Flaming Fist warriors that can hold their own in combat.

Isobel

Unlock method: Make sure that Isobel stays alive throughout Act 2:

Make sure that Isobel stays alive throughout Act 2: Summon: Balm of the Moonmaiden – Isobel will restore 14-84 HP for up to six allies. This ability can only be used once.

Nightsong

Unlock method: Free and spare Nightsong in the realm beneath the Gauntlet of Shar. Then, in Act 3, defend her against Lorroakan .

Free and in the realm beneath the Gauntlet of Shar. Then, in Act 3, defend her against . Summon: Sword of the Silverlight – Have Dame Aylin, the Aasimar Paladin, lay waste to the minions of darkness.

Mizora

Unlock method: Save “Zariel’s Asset” in the Mind Flayer Colony at the end of Act 2.

Save in the Mind Flayer Colony at the end of Act 2. Summon: Mizora, Agent of Avernus – Rain down sorcerous magic with the possibility of disintegrating enemies.

Bhaal’s Slayer

Unlock method: Start out with the Dark Urge origin and defeat Orin the Red . When prompted, accept your destiny as Bhaal’s Chosen. Alternatively, this might also work for a different origin, but you have to become a Bhaal worshiper upon encountering Sarevok in the Murder Tribunal . We’ve yet to confirm if this is possible.

Start out with the and defeat . When prompted, accept your destiny as Bhaal’s Chosen. Alternatively, this might also work for a different origin, but you have to become a Bhaal worshiper upon encountering Sarevok in the . We’ve yet to confirm if this is possible. Summon: Unknown – We didn’t continue with this storyline branch, as we were following a “redemption arc” of sorts for the Dark Urge. This path does grant you the Slayer Form, and other useful abilities, even if you missed out on them during a pivotal moment in Act 2.

Gallery Left: This is the first time that Halsin has left the camp since Act 2; Right: You really need to keep Isobel alive.

Ulma and the Gur

Unlock method: Progress further in Astarion’s arc and enter Cazador’s Dungeon . Make Astarion refuse the allure of vampiric ascendancy, and free the captive spawn. This prevents a fight from breaking out between your team and Ulma’s group.

Progress further in Astarion’s arc and enter . Make Astarion refuse the allure of vampiric ascendancy, and free the captive spawn. This prevents a fight from breaking out between your team and Ulma’s group. Summon: Gur Huntwardens – The Gur are skirmishers and ranged fighters that can hinder your foes.

Vampire Ascendant Astarion

Unlock method: In Cazador’s Dungeon, allow Astarion to complete the ritual to become a Vampire Ascendant. Then, slay the Gur hunters that arrive.

In Cazador’s Dungeon, allow Astarion to complete the ritual to become a Vampire Ascendant. Then, slay the Gur hunters that arrive. Summon: Unknown – We did get this outcome using a backup save, but we didn’t follow through all the way to the finale. Nevertheless, Astarion, as a regular companion, does gain new abilities as a Vampire Ascendant.

Inspector Valeria

Unlock method: Complete the full Murder Mystery story arc in Act 3:

Complete the full Murder Mystery story arc in Act 3: Summon: The Watch – You’ll have the support of great weapon wielders.

Jaheira’s Harpers

Unlock method: Complete Jaheira’s The High Harper quest chain: Naturally, you must recruit Jaheira during Act 2. Proceed onward and make sure you recruit Minsc in Act 3. You also need to avoid situations where either of them would die or turn hostile. Examples include Isobel dying and causing Last Light to lose its blessing, accidentally killing Minsc instead of knocking him out, sacrificing Jaheira to Bhaal, or accepting Bhaal’s blessing and becoming his Chosen.

Complete Jaheira’s The High Harper quest chain: Summon: Silver Harp Squadron – Bring Jaheira’s elite archers to support your back ranks.

– Bring Jaheira’s elite archers to support your back ranks.

Gallery Left: Viconia will thank you for surrendering Shadowheart to Shar’s disciples; Right: You may have been at odds with the Orthon before, but Yurgir is always ready for a fight.

Duke Ravengard

Yurgir

Unlock method: During Act 3, complete Helsik’s Ritual and enter the House of Hope . Your final objective is to defeat Raphael. However, before you battle him, talk to Yurgir and pass the DC30 check to make him join you temporarily. After the bout, choose the first option as your reply.

During Act 3, complete and enter the . Your final objective is to defeat Raphael. However, before you battle him, talk to Yurgir and pass the DC30 check to make him join you temporarily. After the bout, choose the first option as your reply. Summon: Hellstalker Yurgir – Call on this demonic Orthon who can turn invisible and strike outta nowhere.

Lorroakan

Unlock method: Make sure that Nightsong survives Act 2. Then, in Act 3, betray her by handing her over to Lorroakan .

Make sure that Nightsong survives Act 2. Then, in Act 3, betray her by handing her over to . Summon: Unknown – Lorroakan promises the magical might of Ramazith’s Tower. We weren’t able to check the finale with this particular branch, but we’re guessing it might be related to his elementals and myrmidons.

Viconia DeVir

Unlock Method: Make sure Shadowheart spares Nightsong in Act 2, then respond to her in a manner that makes her leave Shar’s influence and embrace her Selunite origin. Then, proceed further with the Sharran Lookout and House of Grief objectives in Act 3. Upon reaching the inner sanctum, betray Shadowheart by giving her to the Sharran cultists.

Make sure Shadowheart spares Nightsong in Act 2, then respond to her in a manner that makes her leave Shar’s influence and embrace her Selunite origin. Then, proceed further with the objectives in Act 3. Upon reaching the inner sanctum, betray Shadowheart by giving her to the Sharran cultists. Summon: Unknown – Viconia does say that you’ll have Shar’s faithful by your side.

Shadowheart

Unlock method (needs confirmation): Have Shadowheart kill Nightsong in Act 2, which makes her fully embrace her commitment to Shar’s teachings. Then, in the House of Grief, help her attain her leadership position in the enclave.

Have Shadowheart kill Nightsong in Act 2, which makes her fully embrace her commitment to Shar’s teachings. Then, in the House of Grief, help her attain her leadership position in the enclave. Summon: Unknown – Perhaps this is another variant of Viconia’s summoned forces.

In any case, these are the Baldur’s Gate 3 Gather Your Allies characters that we know of so far. There might be more, so we’ll update our guide if need be.