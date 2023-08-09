Baldur’s Gate 3 has taken the gaming world by storm! It launched last week and gamers are having a blast exploring the Dungeons & Dragons world and have been completely blown away by what the game offers. This game is so huge, it’s so epic, and it’s absolutely insane! It’s pretty wild that this game actually exists. It’s seriously quite a marvel.

Well, one aspect of the game that a lot of people are curious about and playing with is the game’s sexy themes and sexy time. The game takes things to a crazy unbelievable level in regard to that stuff. And as it turns out, all of the sexy sounds for the game had to be recorded by someone!

The game’s developer Larian Studios hired at least one actor exclusively for the purpose of making these sexy noises, and actor Alex Jordan revealed on TikTok that he is the one behind many of the sounds. He shared:

“A studio that I’ve worked with a lot, they came to me and said ‘do you want to voice act in Baldur’s Gate 3?’ I said ‘of course I want to voice act in Baldur’s Gate 3. Who doesn’t want to voice act in Baldur’s Gate 3? But it’s a little bit close to release, isn’t it? What’s the role?’ They said ‘no, no, not a role. We’ve finished recording all that stuff, I’m afraid. No, what we need is sexy sounds.'”

Jordan went on to talk about his time recording the sounds for the game, saying:

“It was very awkward as I made sounds like ‘mmgh’ and ‘ahh’ and then I kissed my hand a whole lot. So you think about that. You mull that over as you run around, you little horny perverts, with your little perverted roleplays, you randy bastards.”

There are sex scenes in the game and those scenes were shot using motion-capture actors. They were supervised by movie-style intimacy coordinators to keep their physical performances in check. I wonder who played the bear?